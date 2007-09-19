Guitar Hero 3 Songlist, Leaked To Web

MEGATONik managed to snap up this leaked songlist for Guitar Hero 3 before it was deleted from the forums over at ScoreHero.
I'm still hanging out for Rock Band, because Don't Fear The Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult is one of my all-time favourites. Ever since I heard it during the end credits for Peter Jackson's The Frighteners, I've been in love.
But enough of that. GH3 is due out in October, so it won't be too much longer until we can play these tunes.
Full list after the jump!
Rumor: Guitar Hero 3 setlist leaked [MEGATONik, via PlayStation Universe]
Tier 1: Foghat- Slow Ride Poison- Talk Dirty to Me Pat Benatar- Hit Me With Your Best Shot Social Distortion- Story of My Life
Encore: Kiss- Rock and Roll All Nite Co-op Encore: Beastie Boys- Sabotage
Tier 2: Mountain- Mississippi Queen Alice Cooper- Schoolâ€™s Out Cream- Sunshine of Your Life Heart- Barracuda
Boss: Tom Morello- Guitar Battle Encore: Rage Against the Machine- Bullâ€™s on Parade Co-op Encore: The Strokes- Reptilia
Tier 3: The Killers- When You Were Young AFI- Miss Murder The Who- The Seeker Priestess- Lay Down
Encore: Rolling Stones- Paint It Black Co-op Encore: Red Hot Chili Peppers- Suck My Kiss
Tier 4: Black Sabbath- Paranoid The Sex Pistols- Anarchy in the UK Sonic Youth- Kool Thing Weezer- My Name Is Jonas
Encore: Pearl Jam- Evenflow Co-op Encore: Blue Oyster Cult- Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll
Tier 5: The Dead Kennedyâ€™s- Holiday in Cambodia Scorpions- Rock You Like a Hurricane Aerosmith- Same Old Song and Dance ZZ Top- La Grange
Boss: Slash- Guitar Battle Encore: Guns N Roses- Welcome to the Jungle Co-op Encore: Bloc Party- Hellicopter
Tier 6: Santana- Black Magic Woman Smashing Pumpkins- Cherub Rock White Zombie- Black Sunshine Tenacious D- The Metal
Encore: Stevie Ray Vaughn- Pride and Joy Co-op Encore: Matchbook Romance- Monsters
Tier 7: Slipknot- Before I Forget Disturbed- Stricken Queens of the Stone Age- 3â€™s and 7â€™s Muse- Knights of Cydonia
Encore: Living Colour- Cult of Personality
Tier 8: Slayer- Raining Blood Eric Johnson- Cliffs of Dover Iron Maiden- Number of the Beast Metallica- One
Boss: Lou- Guitar Battle Encore: The Devil Went Down to Georgia
Bonus Tracks:
An Endless Sporadic- Impulse Backyard Babies- Minus Celsius Bret Michaels Band- Go That Far Die Toten Hosen- Hier kommit Alex Dragonforce- Through the Fire and the Flames Fall of Troy- FCP Remix Gallows- In the Belly of a Shark The Hellacopters- Iâ€™m in the Band Heroes del Silencio- Avalancha In Flames- Take This Life Kaiser Chiefs- Ruby Killswitch Engage- My Curse LA Slum Lords- Down N Dirty Lacuna Coil- Closer Lions- Metal Heavy Lady NAAST- Mauvis Garcon Prototype- The Way It Ends Revolverheld- Generation Rock Rise Against- Prayer of the Refugee Scouts of St. Sebastian- In Love Senses Fail- Canâ€™t Be Saved The Sleeping- Donâ€™t Hold Back The Stone Roses- She Bangs the Drums Superbus- Radio Song
