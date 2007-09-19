The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guitar Hero 3 Songlist, Leaked To Web

gh3_01.jpg MEGATONik managed to snap up this leaked songlist for Guitar Hero 3 before it was deleted from the forums over at ScoreHero.

I'm still hanging out for Rock Band, because Don't Fear The Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult is one of my all-time favourites. Ever since I heard it during the end credits for Peter Jackson's The Frighteners, I've been in love.

But enough of that. GH3 is due out in October, so it won't be too much longer until we can play these tunes.

Full list after the jump!

Rumor: Guitar Hero 3 setlist leaked [MEGATONik, via PlayStation Universe]

Tier 1: Foghat- Slow Ride Poison- Talk Dirty to Me Pat Benatar- Hit Me With Your Best Shot Social Distortion- Story of My Life

Encore: Kiss- Rock and Roll All Nite Co-op Encore: Beastie Boys- Sabotage

Tier 2: Mountain- Mississippi Queen Alice Cooper- Schoolâ€™s Out Cream- Sunshine of Your Life Heart- Barracuda

Boss: Tom Morello- Guitar Battle Encore: Rage Against the Machine- Bullâ€™s on Parade Co-op Encore: The Strokes- Reptilia

Tier 3: The Killers- When You Were Young AFI- Miss Murder The Who- The Seeker Priestess- Lay Down

Encore: Rolling Stones- Paint It Black Co-op Encore: Red Hot Chili Peppers- Suck My Kiss

Tier 4: Black Sabbath- Paranoid The Sex Pistols- Anarchy in the UK Sonic Youth- Kool Thing Weezer- My Name Is Jonas

Encore: Pearl Jam- Evenflow Co-op Encore: Blue Oyster Cult- Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll

Tier 5: The Dead Kennedyâ€™s- Holiday in Cambodia Scorpions- Rock You Like a Hurricane Aerosmith- Same Old Song and Dance ZZ Top- La Grange

Boss: Slash- Guitar Battle Encore: Guns N Roses- Welcome to the Jungle Co-op Encore: Bloc Party- Hellicopter

Tier 6: Santana- Black Magic Woman Smashing Pumpkins- Cherub Rock White Zombie- Black Sunshine Tenacious D- The Metal

Encore: Stevie Ray Vaughn- Pride and Joy Co-op Encore: Matchbook Romance- Monsters

Tier 7: Slipknot- Before I Forget Disturbed- Stricken Queens of the Stone Age- 3â€™s and 7â€™s Muse- Knights of Cydonia

Encore: Living Colour- Cult of Personality

Tier 8: Slayer- Raining Blood Eric Johnson- Cliffs of Dover Iron Maiden- Number of the Beast Metallica- One

Boss: Lou- Guitar Battle Encore: The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Bonus Tracks:

An Endless Sporadic- Impulse Backyard Babies- Minus Celsius Bret Michaels Band- Go That Far Die Toten Hosen- Hier kommit Alex Dragonforce- Through the Fire and the Flames Fall of Troy- FCP Remix Gallows- In the Belly of a Shark The Hellacopters- Iâ€™m in the Band Heroes del Silencio- Avalancha In Flames- Take This Life Kaiser Chiefs- Ruby Killswitch Engage- My Curse LA Slum Lords- Down N Dirty Lacuna Coil- Closer Lions- Metal Heavy Lady NAAST- Mauvis Garcon Prototype- The Way It Ends Revolverheld- Generation Rock Rise Against- Prayer of the Refugee Scouts of St. Sebastian- In Love Senses Fail- Canâ€™t Be Saved The Sleeping- Donâ€™t Hold Back The Stone Roses- She Bangs the Drums Superbus- Radio Song

