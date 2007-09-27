Spot A Deal? Let Us Know!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

aucash.jpg Aussie Kotakuite Duskbringer made an excellent suggestion in his comment on Luke's Aussie sales chart post:

Maybe we should have some sort of AU deal/bundle watch up in here.

We'll be keeping an eye out on our side, but if you wander into EB, JB Hi-Fi or even your local games shop, and spot a sweet deal or bundle, send an email to [email protected] with the details and the best will be posted on the site.

Nice one Duskbringer!

Comments

  • RW Guest

    There's hardly anymore cheap games nowadays IMHO. The best deal I've spotted recently would probably be Eledees (WII) for $50 at EBGames.

    0
  • Doogan Guest

    Buy all your games from www.play-asia.com(region free)
    Get EB to match prices at JB-HIFI. Brought my Xbox360 Gears of war, PGR3 and DOA3 for $550 4 months back

    0
  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    I don't understand how EB stays in business, beyond the ignorance of consumers. They sell second hand games (I shop for PS3) for $100 that you can buy brand new, and for under $100, at almost any other store. They offer to match prices if advertised, but I'd rather give my business to stores that offer decent prices to begin with. In Melbourne, that's usually JB or Dungeon Crawl.

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    PALGN keep a list like this which they update pretty much every week.

    0
  • kamu Guest

    Yeah I bought Eledees for $50 last week. I love it! EB also have Mercury Meltdown Wii for $30 Bucks and Dick Smith Have Red Steel for $49.95 until the 15th of October!

    0
  • Brendan Guest

    EB current 1/2 price sale puts Murcury Meltdown: Revolution at $30 bucks. Best game I've played on wii so far.

    0
  • Laser_iCE Guest

    I did this a few months ago...

    Went into EB and wanted a wiimote, but they didn't have any, so I bought the Wii Play package and got $10 credit for the game, and the controller actually came out $5 cheaper. Now I dunno the prices on the controllers anymore, so if they've changed, you do the math :)

    0
  • SpiceMan Guest

    Best I've come across recently has to be that EB are (were?) offering a deal where you trade in 3 360 games for a copy of Halo 3, or $20 more and get the Limited Edition.
    And yet right on the discount table next to the counter are 360 games for $20 - $25 thanks to a 50% sale.
    They might as well sell Halo 3 for $60! No sane person would pass up an opportunity like that!

    0
  • Veal Guest

    I heard about a deal going at Game (at least in Victoria) where if you trade in a PS2 and ten games you get a Wii for $99. I haven't confirmed it personally, but it's looking legit.

    I also heard that JB Hifi had Halo 3 for $80 (assuming there are still people who don't own it).

    0
  • Pingu Guest

    www.ecogamer.com

    0
  • domslashryan @Dominic Cole

    I wish I had $185 to spend on video games :( ESPECIALLY of our superior Australian polymer notes *patriotism welling up* :P

    0
  • blunt @blunt

    $598 for an XBox 360 Premium, Halo 3 LTD, and Halo 3 guide book at K-Mart. Not too shabby.

    0
  • taco Guest

    There are plenty of cheap games if you look hard enough, usually older titles though.

    This is a great idea. Next time I go for a lunchtime wander I'll hit all the game selling stores in Canberra City and try to remember to email in any decent deals

    0
  • TGK Guest

    EcoGamer dot com : D

    Uh, does this mean that Kotaku will be littered with small articles about game prices?

    0
  • HiKaizer Guest

    I was wondering what on earth our currency was doing on Kotaku. XD

    I picked up Valkyrie Profile 2 at JB last Friday for $65.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Cheers, Mr Booker. I understand that there's sites dedicated to this sort of thing, but I rarely remember to check them and why pass up the opportunity to be informed?
    @P.P.BOHNER: I'm also angry about the EB 2nd hand games. I've seen 2nd hand copies of Dead Rising going for around $80 when it's now a "classics range" title. It's pure profit for them and sad to think that some people just see the yellow stickers and assume they're getting a good deal.
    My bargain of the day: Halo3 standard ed at BigW $79.

    0
  • chickenplucka Guest

    I just got a job at GAME, start Tuesday, I'll let you know if anythings worthwhile

    0

