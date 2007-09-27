Spot A Deal? Let Us Know!

Aussie Kotakuite Duskbringer made an excellent suggestion in his comment on Luke's Aussie sales chart post:
Maybe we should have some sort of AU deal/bundle watch up in here.
We'll be keeping an eye out on our side, but if you wander into EB, JB Hi-Fi or even your local games shop, and spot a sweet deal or bundle, send an email to [email protected] with the details and the best will be posted on the site.
Nice one Duskbringer!
There's hardly anymore cheap games nowadays IMHO. The best deal I've spotted recently would probably be Eledees (WII) for $50 at EBGames.