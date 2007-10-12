In a interview with Norwegian-based site ITavisen, Crytek VP Faruk Yerli let slip that the developer is looking to make a movie based on its upcoming Direct3D 10 shooter.

Yes, we have hired writers from Hollywood, we have actually gotten many offers concerning a movie already, we can't talk about it now, but we are hoping to make a Crysis movie soon.

It's not really a declaration that things are a go, but if they're keen to do it and the resources are there, what's to stop them (apart from Uwe Boll)?

And before you check, no, there's nothing on IMDB.

