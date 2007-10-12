In a interview with Norwegian-based site ITavisen, Crytek VP Faruk Yerli let slip that the developer is looking to make a movie based on its upcoming Direct3D 10 shooter.
Yes, we have hired writers from Hollywood, we have actually gotten many offers concerning a movie already, we can't talk about it now, but we are hoping to make a Crysis movie soon.
It's not really a declaration that things are a go, but if they're keen to do it and the resources are there, what's to stop them (apart from Uwe Boll)?
And before you check, no, there's nothing on IMDB.
He's already doing the Farcry movie, but I'm putting that down to a bad decision on Ubisofts behalf. Crytek seem a lot smarter and focused on delivering an innovative and cinematic experience. I very much doubt they would look at any of his previous films and think anything but harmful thoughts towards him.