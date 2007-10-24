The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Assassin's Creed Faceplate Comp, More Details

We've had a few questions come in regarding the Assassin's Creed faceplate comp I put up yesterday, so here's a mini-FAQ to answer said queries:

Q: Can I enter more than once?

A: Sure! Try and put all your quirky lines in the one email though, if you can.

Q: Should I include my address with my entry?

A: No, but you can if you want. We'll contact the winners next Wednesday and ask for this information anyway.

See, I told you it was mini!

We've had heaps of entries so far, and there's only 10 to give away, so make sure your witty line is sharper than Orson Scott Card with his head against a grindstone before you email it to [email protected].

Again, thanks to Ubisoft for its generosity!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles