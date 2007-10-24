Assassin's Creed Faceplate Comp, More Details

We've had a few questions come in regarding the Assassin's Creed faceplate comp I put up yesterday, so here's a mini-FAQ to answer said queries:

Q: Can I enter more than once? A: Sure! Try and put all your quirky lines in the one email though, if you can. Q: Should I include my address with my entry? A: No, but you can if you want. We'll contact the winners next Wednesday and ask for this information anyway.

See, I told you it was mini!

We've had heaps of entries so far, and there's only 10 to give away, so make sure your witty line is sharper than Orson Scott Card with his head against a grindstone before you email it to [email protected].

Again, thanks to Ubisoft for its generosity!