BigWorld Beds GNi

In the industry of MMO middleware, the Australian-owned, Micro Forte-spun BigWorld has quite a reputation. While its clients have been limited in the past to the boutique, but highly profitable, Chinese market, it wasn't long ago (mid-2006) that the software was picked up by Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment for Stargate Worlds, an MMO of the sci-fi show that's currently in development.

Now BigWorld (the company is actually named after the middleware) has entered into a "strategic partnership" with Global Netoptex Inc (GNi). GNi is, in essence, a hosting business, and the plan is that BigWorld will sell the software while GNi provides the hardware - making the two combined a one-stop shop for MMO developers.

It'd be interesting to find out the pros and cons of buying pre-baked MMO server/client software, considering most developers seem content with making their own. Sounds like an interview in the making...

