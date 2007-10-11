Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Zero Puntuation Takes On Tabula Rasa Comedy gold as always. Hard to listen to though, as I have a soft spot for old man Garriott.
Xbox 360 "Jasper" is Coming Next? So much for "no comment" then. Thanks a lot Microsoft.
Mass Effect Alien Primer Because if anything needs a good priming, it's an alien.
Gears, Unreal Art Director Lands Thundercats Movie Not sure if this is a good or bad thing. I love Thundercats... so I'm going with good.
Wii Firmware 3.1 Brings Keyboard Support Mii start typing? That's a yes.
Know Your TF2 Classes Engineer and Pyro were always my favourite. Oh, and that grenade guy.
New Wii SKU Isn't A New Hardware Configuration Unsurprisingly, the Wii will remain a GameCube in a white box.
Nintendo's Fall Conference Round-Up So much Nintendo content you'll want to commit suicide!
