Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Zero Puntuation Takes On Tabula Rasa Comedy gold as always. Hard to listen to though, as I have a soft spot for old man Garriott.

Xbox 360 "Jasper" is Coming Next? So much for "no comment" then. Thanks a lot Microsoft.

Mass Effect Alien Primer Because if anything needs a good priming, it's an alien.

Gears, Unreal Art Director Lands Thundercats Movie Not sure if this is a good or bad thing. I love Thundercats... so I'm going with good.

Wii Firmware 3.1 Brings Keyboard Support Mii start typing? That's a yes.

Know Your TF2 Classes Engineer and Pyro were always my favourite. Oh, and that grenade guy.

New Wii SKU Isn't A New Hardware Configuration Unsurprisingly, the Wii will remain a GameCube in a white box.

Nintendo's Fall Conference Round-Up So much Nintendo content you'll want to commit suicide!

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

