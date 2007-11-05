The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Japan Denied Bouncing RE4 Jubblies?

At least that's how it, uh, appears. Over at GameBrink, there's a nice comparison video (embedded here for your enjoyment) between the US version of Resident Evil 4 and the Japanese version. In the latter, Capcom has removed the physics rigs on Ashley's upper chest, stopping her sweater bunnies from dancing to gravity.

Apparently this video has been around for a few months, but it's the first time I've seen it.

Boobs Bounce In US Resident Evil 4 But Not In Japanese Version [GameBrink]

  • Echidnite Guest

    My lord, sometimes I think that the people who rig these things up have never seen actual breasts before. Not even clothed ones. It's like they've been living in some dank cave without even TV. Breasts aren't water balloons on springs!

    0

