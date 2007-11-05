Japan Denied Bouncing RE4 Jubblies?

At least that's how it, uh, appears. Over at GameBrink, there's a nice comparison video (embedded here for your enjoyment) between the US version of Resident Evil 4 and the Japanese version. In the latter, Capcom has removed the physics rigs on Ashley's upper chest, stopping her sweater bunnies from dancing to gravity.

Apparently this video has been around for a few months, but it's the first time I've seen it.

