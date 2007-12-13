This Is What Triple SLI Looks Like

A team of utterly mad Germans over at PC enthusiast hardware site PCGH have got themselves three of NVIDIA's GeForce 8800 Ultras and plugged them into the one motherboard.

Like I said, utterly mad.

There's no mention of which motherboard they're using, but I'm assuming it's a reference design from NVIDIA. The cards were paired with a quad-core Intel Q6850 and benchmarked using FEAR, Company of Heroes and Crysis.

You'll find a pretty graph with Crysis benchmarks after the jump.

The performance increase of three cards isn't as significant as the boost from two. Crysis however manages an extra 10fps or so, which equates to a 33% improvement. It also shows that Crysis was not designed with current generation hardware in mind.