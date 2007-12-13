This Is What Triple SLI Looks Like

A team of utterly mad Germans over at PC enthusiast hardware site PCGH have got themselves three of NVIDIA's GeForce 8800 Ultras and plugged them into the one motherboard.
Like I said, utterly mad.
There's no mention of which motherboard they're using, but I'm assuming it's a reference design from NVIDIA. The cards were paired with a quad-core Intel Q6850 and benchmarked using FEAR, Company of Heroes and Crysis.
PCGH-Hands-on-Test: NVIDIA's 3-Wege-SLI [PCGH, via Blue's News]
PCGH-Hands-on-Test: NVIDIA's 3-Wege-SLI [PCGH, via Blue's News] The performance increase of three cards isn't as significant as the boost from two. Crysis however manages an extra 10fps or so, which equates to a 33% improvement. It also shows that Crysis was not designed with current generation hardware in mind.
There's also a brief mention of triple-SLI in the current issue of Atomic (January 2008, p45) for anyone that's interested.
