SCAG Discusses R18+ Rating For Games. Yes, That's Today

March 28. It had to come round eventually.
The Standing Committee of Attorneys-General will once again deliberate the need for an R18+ rating for computer games. Unfortunately, it's unlikely the AG for South Australia, Michael Atkinson, will change his opinion for the positive, despite his mostly nonsensical arguments. Seeing as all the AGs have to agree, hopes are low.
Looks like New Zealand and the UK are going to keep making Aussie dollars out of Atkinson's myopic idiocy. Maybe one day they'll let us be adults, but not until they find a new scapegoat.
Meh. I'm pre-emptively flipping him off from here.