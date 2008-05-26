The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Arms & Chaos Theory Hit Xbox Originals, Penny Arcade Adventures Ripe For Download

paa_left.jpgIf you hadn't noticed, Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness is available on the Australian Xbox Live Marketplace. Whether it's good or not, I can't say, but as long as it doesn't take itself too seriously, all should be well. Considering how much Gabe and Tycho love games, I doubt they'd let rubbish be made with their names.

For those after a taste of the retro, Metal Arms: Glitch in the Machine and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory can be downloaded from the Oz selection of Xbox Originals.

Hit the jump for descriptions of the games and links to the relevant sections of the Xbox.com website.

Metal Arms: Glitch in the Machine Blast your way to victory in Metal Arms as Glitch, the gun-slinging, half-ton menacing bot of Droid City. Found as scrap metal, but transformed into destructive machinery, Glitch is determined to free his people from the evil clutches of General Corrosive and his maniacal army of Mil bots. Unleash a world of pain and salvage the robot race as you annihilate the General's sinister plan to dominate the world! http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/m/metalarms/

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory The next instalment of the critically acclaimed stealth-action franchise, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory sends Sam Fisher on a perilous mission to stop a cyberterrorist plot that threatens worldwide war. Also included is the all-new cooperative multiplayer mode as well as the fan-favourite Spies versus Mercenaries mode that was introduced in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow. http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/s/splintercellchaostheory/

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Join Jerry "Tycho" Holkins and Mike "Gabe" Krahulik, the creators of the popular webcomic Penny Arcade, on their wild adventure back into a stylised 1920s universe. As a member of the Startling Developments Detective Agency, you must resolve the chaos and solve the mystery in the world of New Arcadia. Classic adventure gameplay mixes with role-playing elements to provide a unique story. And for the first time ever, an Xbox LIVE® Arcade title will feature episodic content, with new material delivered on a regular basis. http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/splash/p/pennyarcadexboxlivearcade/

Comments

  • Mitch @Midda

    I've been playing Penny Arcade Adventures on the PC, and I must say, I've been pleasantly surprised. I don't really know what I was expecting it to be, but what I got was a great-quality point-and-click adventure game with Penny Arcade humour. It's totally worth the price of admission.

    0
  • Shane-XBW Guest

    don't say anything nice, or you won't get used in banner ads for it :p

    0
  • attilathepun Guest

    I have to disagree - I knocked the 360 version off in 4 hours or so on the weekend and it was a bit disappointing. There are flashes of PA humour (which I love) but combat was very repetitive, and the puzzles were incredibly easy.

    At $25 it is by no means a rip off, but maybe I expected a little too much from it. Definitely try the demo (especially if you are a PA fan) but don't expect to be blown away.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    My brother-in-law downloaded from xbox live arcade...he got the red ring of death.

    0
  • taco Guest

    I liked the game, but the demo doesn't really give a true feel of the combat system as it doesn't really show itself off properly until you've got a full party with special attacks vs. a large crowd.

    If you are not a PA fan already though I doubt you would like the game

    0
  • Codeninja Guest

    I'd love to buy Penny Arcade for my Xbox 360, but it's 1,600 points. This means I can either buy two $30 vouchers that are each worth 1,500 points to get the game, a total of $60, or one 3,000 points voucher for $50.

    I just checked, and the game costs $20 in the states (AU$20.80) This level of customer-screwing is just intolerable. I'm not getting it - blame microsoft.

    You know what, this was going to be the first game I was going to buy on Marketplace; and now I'm never buying any - ever. Excuse me but I must go and be ridiculed by my friends who have PS3s and as such are able to pay for digi-dist content the way God intended: with a credit card.

    0
  • Mickey Guest

    The game is pretty well made - funny with combat thats interesting and reasonably challenging.

    But for the price, its really short - I don't think I will get the other episodes until theres a discounted bundle.

    0
  • dossou Guest

    iam from togo i need heelp from you

    0

