Metal Arms & Chaos Theory Hit Xbox Originals, Penny Arcade Adventures Ripe For Download

If you hadn't noticed, Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness is available on the Australian Xbox Live Marketplace. Whether it's good or not, I can't say, but as long as it doesn't take itself too seriously, all should be well. Considering how much Gabe and Tycho love games, I doubt they'd let rubbish be made with their names.

For those after a taste of the retro, Metal Arms: Glitch in the Machine and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory can be downloaded from the Oz selection of Xbox Originals.

Hit the jump for descriptions of the games and links to the relevant sections of the Xbox.com website.