Metal Arms & Chaos Theory Hit Xbox Originals, Penny Arcade Adventures Ripe For Download

If you hadn't noticed, Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness is available on the Australian Xbox Live Marketplace. Whether it's good or not, I can't say, but as long as it doesn't take itself too seriously, all should be well. Considering how much Gabe and Tycho love games, I doubt they'd let rubbish be made with their names.
For those after a taste of the retro, Metal Arms: Glitch in the Machine and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory can be downloaded from the Oz selection of Xbox Originals.
Hit the jump for descriptions of the games and links to the relevant sections of the Xbox.com website.
Metal Arms: Glitch in the Machine Blast your way to victory in Metal Arms as Glitch, the gun-slinging, half-ton menacing bot of Droid City. Found as scrap metal, but transformed into destructive machinery, Glitch is determined to free his people from the evil clutches of General Corrosive and his maniacal army of Mil bots. Unleash a world of pain and salvage the robot race as you annihilate the General's sinister plan to dominate the world! http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/m/metalarms/
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory The next instalment of the critically acclaimed stealth-action franchise, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory sends Sam Fisher on a perilous mission to stop a cyberterrorist plot that threatens worldwide war. Also included is the all-new cooperative multiplayer mode as well as the fan-favourite Spies versus Mercenaries mode that was introduced in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow. http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/s/splintercellchaostheory/
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Join Jerry "Tycho" Holkins and Mike "Gabe" Krahulik, the creators of the popular webcomic Penny Arcade, on their wild adventure back into a stylised 1920s universe. As a member of the Startling Developments Detective Agency, you must resolve the chaos and solve the mystery in the world of New Arcadia. Classic adventure gameplay mixes with role-playing elements to provide a unique story. And for the first time ever, an Xbox LIVE® Arcade title will feature episodic content, with new material delivered on a regular basis. http://www.xbox.com/en-AU/games/splash/p/pennyarcadexboxlivearcade/
I've been playing Penny Arcade Adventures on the PC, and I must say, I've been pleasantly surprised. I don't really know what I was expecting it to be, but what I got was a great-quality point-and-click adventure game with Penny Arcade humour. It's totally worth the price of admission.