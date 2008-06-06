50 Free Tickets To Mongol Movie: The Easiest Thing You Will Ever Win

So. Here's the deal. I've heard that Mongol is really quite good, if you're into the whole nomadic-tribe-of-brutal-warriors genre. Distributor Hopscotch reckons it's a neat film too. As such, it has provided Kotaku AU 50 free passes to give away.

Here's a description of the film from the official website:

Award-winning filmmaker Sergei Bodrov (PRISONER OF THE MOUNTAINS) illuminates the life and legend of Genghis Khan in his stunning historical epic, MONGOL. Based on leading scholarly accounts and written by Bodrov and Arif Aliyev, MONGOL delves into the dramatic and harrowing early years of the ruler who was born as Temudgin in 1162. As it follows Temudgin from his perilous childhood to the battle that sealed his destiny, the film paints a multidimensional portrait of the future conqueror, revealing him not as the evil brute of hoary stereotype, but as an inspiring, fearless and visionary leader. MONGOL shows us the making of an extraordinary man, and the foundation on which so much of his greatness rested: his relationship with his wife, Borte, his lifelong love and most trusted advisor.

Got it? Excellent. Now for the competition details! You remember that game you played in school where someone would say a word, and then the person next to them would say another word, and so on, until you got this really disjointed, though often funny, story? We're going to do the same thing with the comments system. But a bit different. We'll be writing sentences instead of single words, because we're a smart lot.

All you have to do is write a sentence, no more than 25 words in length, as a comment to this story, to be in with a chance. It must make sense in context with the sentence in the post before it. Our comments system is approval-based, so don't spam your comment if it doesn't appear straight away. We got it, honest. I'll go through all the submitted comments and approve the ones I think work best. This will continue until we have 50 sentences, at which point I'll make the last. I'll then publish the completed story as a new post, along with all the winners.

Each person that adds a clean and worthwhile sentence to the story will receive a free pass to Mongol, valid from June 13 to June 15. That's next weekend, folks. It's admit two, so bring a friend!

Please include your email address in the supplied field of our comments system, or else we won't be able to get your address to send out your pass! The competition will run all day and the weekend, or until we hit 50 sentences, with the winners posted on June 9. You must be an Australian resident to enter. The passes are valid Australia-wide, at all cinemas showing the film.

I'll get things started:

David loved dancing. Ballroom dancing. This wouldn't have been much of a problem, if he wasn't a bloodthirsty, 8th century Mongol.

Now start posting you crazy devils!

