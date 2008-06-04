MGS4 Limited Edition Unboxed, Includes Sexy Solid Snake Figurine

Man, Solid Snake sure looks manly. You know, because he's a man's man! According to tipster Peter, who sent us this shot, it's the figurine from the European Metal Gear Solid 4 limited edition box. I'm no expert, but I'd say that's exactly what it looks like. Heck, he even comes with a cute little knife for chopping onions and bad guys.

You'll find a shot of the unboxed LE after the jump.

Update: Looks like the images are from Jeux France. Thanks Nathan.