Australia & NZ Get SIX Exclusive Saints Row 2 Collector's Editions

Six. Or 6, if you prefer numerals. THQ plans to release six CEs, two for each platform. Which platforms? The PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 of course.

While the main CEs will be available at most retailers, the "Initiation" packs are exclusive to EB Games. The release says these are "extremely limited", and are contained in a pizza box from an in-game fast food chained called "Freckle Bitches". Neat.

Prices range from $110 (PC CE) to $150 (PS3 and 360 Initiation packs). All the details, including bigger pictures, can be found after the jump.

THQ rewards Saints Row 2 fans with exclusive Australia and New Zealand special editions

With the upcoming release on October 16 of Saints Row 2 —the sequel to the smash hit action sandbox game Saints Row—THQ are proud to announce details of the Saints Row 2 "Initiation" and "Collector's" Editions/Packs for Australia and New Zealand, featuring content exclusive to Australia and New Zealand.

There are six different editions in all, two each for Xbox 360, PC and PS3.

The Xbox 360 Collector's Edition, PC Collector's Edition and PS3 Collector's Pack will be available from selected retailers, including EB Games, GAME, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and most independent games retailers.

The Xbox 360, PC and PS3 Initiation Packs are exclusive to Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the contents of the Collector's editions/packs, they contain a range of collectible bonus items and come packaged in a Freckle Bitches (fast food chain from the game) pizza box. They will be extremely limited and only available from EB Games.

Xbox360 Collector's Edition - SRP AUD$129.95

The Xbox360 Collector's Edition is packaged in a unique 'gun' box and includes:

• Saints Row 2 game for Xbox360 • Exclusive Art book • Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater • Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing Xbox360 wallpapers and more.

Xbox360 Initiation Pack - SRP AUD $149.95

The Saints Row 2 Xbox 360 Initiation Pack is exclusive to Australia/New Zealand and is only available from EB Games. The Xbox360 Initiation Pack includes:

• Saints Row 2 Xbox360 Collector's Edition: o Unique 'gun box' packaging o Saints Row 2 game for Xbox360 o Exclusive Art book o Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater o Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing Xbox360 wallpapers and more. • High quality Saints basketball singlet • Saints Row 2 Money clip with bonus money off vouchers for your next trip to EB Games • Saints Rule Book with details on the new gangs, where to shop, and more • Saints ID card • All packaged in a Freckle Bitches Pizza Box

PS3 Collector's Pack - SRP AUD$129.95

The PS3 Collector's Pack includes:

• Saints Row 2 game for PS3 • Bonus collector's tin containing: o Exclusive art book o Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater o Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing wallpapers.

PS3 Initiation Pack - SRP AUD $149.95

The Saints Row 2 PS3 Initiation Pack is exclusive to Australia/New Zealand and is only available from EB Games. The PS3 Initiation Pack includes:

• Saints Row 2 game for PS3 • Bonus collector's tin containing: o Exclusive art book o Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater o Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing wallpapers. • High quality Saints basketball singlet • Saints Row 2 Money clip with bonus money off vouchers for your next trip to EB Games • Saints Rule Book with details on the new gangs, where to shop, and more • Saints ID card • All packaged in a Freckle Bitches Pizza Box

PC Collector's Edition - SRP AUD$109.95

The PC Collector's Pack includes:

• Saints Row 2 game for PC • Bonus collector's tin containing: o Exclusive art book o Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater o Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing wallpapers.

PC Initiation Pack - SRP AUD $129.95

The Saints Row 2 PC Initiation Pack is exclusive to Australia/New Zealand and is only available from EB Games. The PC Initiation Pack includes

• Saints Row 2 game for PC • Bonus collector's tin containing: o Exclusive art book o Double-sided poster/map of Stilwater o Bullet shaped 1GB USB key containing wallpapers. • High quality Saints basketball singlet • Saints Row 2Money clip with bonus money off vouchers for your next trip to EB Games • Saints Rule Book with details on the new gangs, where to shop, and more • Saints ID card • All packaged in a Freckle Bitches Pizza Box