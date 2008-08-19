Zafehouse V1.5: Now With Added Awesome

Update: Zafehouse now has its very own website, zafehouse.com.
Everyone remembers Zafehouse, don't they? The free zombie survival horror simulator I coded in seven days? Well, turns out it was by far the most popular of the three titles that came out of the Game A Week feature, and there were plenty of people who submitted fixes and tweaks. I found myself with some spare time on the weekend, and decided to put together a version 1.5, incorporating the feedback I'd had on the game.
Originally, I just wanted to streamline encounters by removing the "next round" button and having things tick over automatically. But then I got another idea, and then another, and soon I found myself with a big list of changes, improvements and bug fixes.
I've included a complete rundown after the jump, but here's a summary if you can't wait:
* Buildings produce more resources, while raiding brings in less. * Encounters streamlined, instant resolution button * Zombie numbers increased. * More shortcut keys. * New scoring formula. * New perk, and original perks improved. * New building, the Church, which produces survivors. * GUI improvements * Numerous bug fixes (no more whipping from inside buildings)
Download and enjoy!
Download Zafehouse v1.5 binaries. Download Zafehouse v1.5 VB .NET source code.
-Major patch: Game more difficult, buildings are a lot more important, raiding made more reliable, encounters are faster, game is shorter, mass attack added to end-game, more shortcuts, score more consistent, House is now Church and produces survivors, new perk "Home advantage".
-Encounters now tick their events automatically. Next round button changed to instant resolution button
-Fortification levels of buildings shown with #s on the building GUI
-Pressing "0" unloads ammo from weapon of selected survivor
-Pressing "Shift" quick equips - selects best weapon and gives it to selected survivor
-Pressing "Ctrl" quick removes weapon from selected survivor
-Changed raid chances (1-70, 71-90, 91-100) (70%, 20%, 10%). This should result in raiders getting what they want a lot more often
-Changed raid priorities (ammo & supplies, water & medicine) to provide better synergy
-Increased the amount of zombies encountered outside during the night by 50-100%
-Increased the amount of zombies encountered during a raid by 33%
-Chance to be attacked outside during the night changed from ZMI to fixed 45% chance
-ZombieMassMinimum variable added, increased minimum ZombieMass from 12 to 16
-Reduced number of hours from 72 to 60.
-New scoring formula: 50 per survivor, 100 per building, 2 per survivor hour, 1 per zombie killed -25 per survivor killed, -35 per survivor turned, -5 per alive survivor infected If a survivor is turned, they are removed from the survivor killed count If the game is lost, all survivors still alive are added to survivors lost instead
-Added zombie mass attack during final hour. ZombieParty for outside attack determined by the number of buildings held. More buildings equals less zombies.
-Edited some descriptive text for Attacked_Outside and fixed a typo with the Attacked_Outside resolution text
-Most building resource counts have been increased, and in most cases doubled: Factory from 3 to 5 ammo, warehouse from 3 to 5 supplies and store from 2 to 4 water. Hospital remains at 2 med kits. This should make them more attractive to hold. Subsequently, resources from raiding have been reduced: Supplies from 12 to 8, ammo from 12 to 4, water from 10 to 4 and meds from 3 to 1.
-Added RaidBonus_x and BuildingBonus_x variables. All resource bonuses are controlled from Game.vb
-Raid weights changed: weapons > people, ammo = supplies, water > meds
-Starting resources reduced: Water from 22 to 16, supplies from 10 to 5
-Bite chance increased from 50 to 60 percent
-Grizzled perk bite chance reduction increased from 5 to 10%, Sharp Eye percent bonus increased from 1 to 2%
-Fixed a bug that would report infected survivors incorrectly during Win/Lose screen
-Survivors wielding weapons with no ammo now have the same chance to be bitten as a survivor with a melee weapon (50%)
-Added Special bonuses (disabled for now): Secure all buildings - gain +1 production to water, ammo, supplies or meds at random
-Survivors gain perks at levels 8, 16 and 24, down from 9, 18 and 27.
-Player starts with one additional survivor, armed with a bat
-House renamed Church, attracts one survivor every other turn
-Help/main menu screen resized
-Added new level 3 perk: "Home advantage". Reduces the number of zombies during a building attack by 1, stacks
-Added more descriptive barricade info during combat
You made a zombie game? Logan, you're my new hero! I'm gonna d/l this sucker tonight. Sweet!