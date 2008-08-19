Zafehouse V1.5: Now With Added Awesome

Update: Zafehouse now has its very own website, zafehouse.com.

Everyone remembers Zafehouse, don't they? The free zombie survival horror simulator I coded in seven days? Well, turns out it was by far the most popular of the three titles that came out of the Game A Week feature, and there were plenty of people who submitted fixes and tweaks. I found myself with some spare time on the weekend, and decided to put together a version 1.5, incorporating the feedback I'd had on the game.

Originally, I just wanted to streamline encounters by removing the "next round" button and having things tick over automatically. But then I got another idea, and then another, and soon I found myself with a big list of changes, improvements and bug fixes.

I've included a complete rundown after the jump, but here's a summary if you can't wait:

* Buildings produce more resources, while raiding brings in less. * Encounters streamlined, instant resolution button * Zombie numbers increased. * More shortcut keys. * New scoring formula. * New perk, and original perks improved. * New building, the Church, which produces survivors. * GUI improvements * Numerous bug fixes (no more whipping from inside buildings)

Download and enjoy!

Download Zafehouse v1.5 binaries. Download Zafehouse v1.5 VB .NET source code.