Get Your Blog On And Nominate Kotaku For Best Weblog

You know we love you, right? Cos' we do. We love you like a obese child loves chocolate cake, with choccie chips and lotsa, lotsa cream. And you know we'd do anything for you, right? Say, if you had a blog, we'd nominate for you in the 2008 Weblog Awards. Fo sho.

So please take a few minutes from your very hectic and important life of gaming to nominate us, Kotaku Australia, for Best Australia/NZ blog 2008.

See, we love you so much, we even included the link.

  • EXC355UM Guest

    Nominated, and good luck guys, you deserve it.

  • nunami Guest

    i

    good luck guys

