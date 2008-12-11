And the Winners of Our Gears 2 Comp Are...

A ton of you entered, but alas there could only be
one five winners. Congratulations, and probably more than a few dark thoughts from readers, go out to:
- Zaheen;
An agent orange dispenser and nicotine coated bullets so they'll have to come back for more.
- Travis:
I would combine He-Man's Sword of Power with Tom Selleck's moustache to forge the manliest weapon of all time.
- Hamish:
Grenades tied to a REALLY long stick! Experience the joys of literally poking your enemies to death! ... Also available for children's parties. !!!ORDER NOW!!!
- Marcus:
A tractor beam and the noble, ancient pointy stick. Nothing is as terrifying as being pulled towards your own sharp and splintery demise.
- Rory:
Whippersnipper + water pistol. Sure, the lancer can trim your trees, but you need the whippersplasher for your lawn and garden. Nothing beats a lush yard.
So again, congrats, guys. And props to anyone else who tried, but
failed miserablymissed out.
booo hisss
marshmallow flamethrowers FTW!
it's the happy napalm!