Aussie-Made Stormrise Gets A Website

SEGA dropped us a line just now to say the official Stormrise website has gone live. Why should you care? Well, not only is it a brave take on reinventing the RTS control scheme with dual-stick controllers in mind, but it's being made at the Creative Assembly studio in Brisbane.

We thought it showed considerable promise in the quick look we had back at E3 (funny how we had to go all the way to Los Angeles to see it) and, of course, there are few studios anywhere in the world who know real-time strategy as well as the Creative Assembly does. Full SEGA PR spiel below: