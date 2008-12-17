Aussie-Made Stormrise Gets A Website

SEGA dropped us a line just now to say the official Stormrise website has gone live. Why should you care? Well, not only is it a brave take on reinventing the RTS control scheme with dual-stick controllers in mind, but it's being made at the Creative Assembly studio in Brisbane.
We thought it showed considerable promise in the quick look we had back at E3 (funny how we had to go all the way to Los Angeles to see it) and, of course, there are few studios anywhere in the world who know real-time strategy as well as the Creative Assembly does.Full SEGA PR spiel below:
SEGA Europe Ltd. can today unveil the official website for STORMRISE (www.stormrisegame.com), the upcoming post-apocalyptic real-time strategy game from Creative Assembly, makers of the hit Total War™ franchise.
The site has a host of exclusive content on the game including information on the game's key features, story and the two playable factions and their available units. The site also features game trailers, screenshots, and will be updated regularly with in-game character models and concept art, as well as downloadable goodies such as wallpapers.
In STORMRISE two warring factions arise from the rubble: the Echelon, a technologically advanced race that endured the planet's fallout by way of self-induced hibernation, and the Sai, a tribal society that adapted to the new apocalyptic environment and evolved over time. Players can command units in the air, across rooftops, on the earth's surface and even underground; this unique idea of "verticality" introduces multiple layers of gameplay that must be mastered for strategic advantage.
STORMRISE is scheduled for release in early 2009 on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.
