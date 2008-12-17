The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Aussie-Made Stormrise Gets A Website

stormrise.jpgSEGA dropped us a line just now to say the official Stormrise website has gone live. Why should you care? Well, not only is it a brave take on reinventing the RTS control scheme with dual-stick controllers in mind, but it's being made at the Creative Assembly studio in Brisbane.

We thought it showed considerable promise in the quick look we had back at E3 (funny how we had to go all the way to Los Angeles to see it) and, of course, there are few studios anywhere in the world who know real-time strategy as well as the Creative Assembly does.Full SEGA PR spiel below:

SEGA Europe Ltd. can today unveil the official website for STORMRISE (www.stormrisegame.com), the upcoming post-apocalyptic real-time strategy game from Creative Assembly, makers of the hit Total War™ franchise.

The site has a host of exclusive content on the game including information on the game's key features, story and the two playable factions and their available units. The site also features game trailers, screenshots, and will be updated regularly with in-game character models and concept art, as well as downloadable goodies such as wallpapers.

In STORMRISE two warring factions arise from the rubble: the Echelon, a technologically advanced race that endured the planet's fallout by way of self-induced hibernation, and the Sai, a tribal society that adapted to the new apocalyptic environment and evolved over time. Players can command units in the air, across rooftops, on the earth's surface and even underground; this unique idea of "verticality" introduces multiple layers of gameplay that must be mastered for strategic advantage.

STORMRISE is scheduled for release in early 2009 on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Sounds awesome. Games for Windows LIVE as well? Achievements

    0
  • Endu Guest

    "this unique idea of "verticality" introduces..."

    Obviously never played Metal Fatigue.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles