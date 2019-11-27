Some Of Pokémon Sun And Moon's Online Features Are Shutting Down In February

The Pokémon company announced overnight that its Global Link Service which supports certain parts of online play in Pokémon Sun, Moon, and their Ultra editions, will be going away on February 24, 2020.
While Pokémon Sun and Moon players will still be able to trade and battle directly with one another, features related to Game Sync, used to create online trainer profiles, will no longer be accessible. That includes stuff like online competitions and ranked battles, and while global trading will still be available, players will no longer be able to view their past trade history.
The Pokémon Global Link originally launched in 2010 to provide online support for Pokémon Black and White on the DS. Now that Nintendo Switch Online exists, it’s become redundant. “Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will provide services similar to the PGL’s Rating Battles and Online Competitions features and will be available to play via Nintendo Switch,” the company said.
It’s only been three years since Pokémon Sun and Moon came out, but Nintendo followed a similar timeline for cutting some online services to Pokémon X and Y when Sun and Moon released. With the eighth generation of Pokémon now fully underway on Switch with Sword and Shield, it’s not surprising that Nintendo is ready to sunset some of the online competitive features of the past games.
Still, it’s a bummer when any online service shuts down, especially one used for a series of games that’s all about connecting with other people and whose games feel like they can be played forever.
I guess they are trying to funnel every player they can into Sword & Shield. Not a bad thing though cause those games are pretty good in my opinion.
I don't know... Usually I wouldn't think much of solething like this, but given sword and shield won't let you transfer all the previous Pokemon, it's going to limit the PvP aspect and what old Pokemon you can use in online battles.
That and the sword and shield online feels less functional than Sun and moon.
I agree with you there with the online functionality, but I am kind of glad they didn't feature the full roster of Pokemon. Gives the competitive scene a bit of a shake up and forces people to try out different combinations. I understand that some people are attached to their digital pets but gotta take the good with the bad.
I think that's why the better solution is to have both coexist.
Agree there, because what about the people who can't afford the jump to the new system. I thoroughly enjoyed shiny hunting in Sun/Moon and doing the wormhole stuff to find the super rare Poke's were a good little time waster. (I know these things aren't effected by the shutdown of online services just re-instating I really enjoyed those games lol).
Well yeah, Sw/Sh are good games. They're just not as good as previous Pokemon games.
No GTS and a 20 minute time limit in PvP.
If the online stuff was more accessible I feel that Sword & Shield would be within top 5 of Pokemon games, but yeah the accessibility needs to be addressed. But my daughter and I are thoroughly enjoying our play throughs.