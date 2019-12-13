Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

AMD's Radeon 5500 XT: Australian Price And Release Date

amd radeon 5500 xt australian price release date

While gamers are still waiting for the RTX 2080 Ti to get a proper challenger, AMD's been busy with the middle tier of the GPU stack. A high-end card for 4K gaming won't arrive from AMD this year, but before Christmas the company does have a new card for entry level PCs.

It's the 5500 XT and it'll be sold in two separate forms: 4GB and 8GB models, both of which are designed to challenge the GTX 1650 Super and, depending on price, the GTX 1660. AMD won't be making any references cards for the 5500 XT - it'll only be AIB models from MSI, Gigabyte, Sapphire, ASUS, ASRock, XFX and so on, which is generally better since the partners tend to have better designs.

AMD also provided a slide based on some internal testing comparing the performance of the 4GB and 8GB models. The company stressed in a briefing that the 4GB card would generally be sufficient for the kinds of games they expect the 5500 XT to appeal to - basically people who want to play Overwatch, League, Dota 2 at low settings - but there are some games and quality settings where the extra memory buffer can have a sizable impact.

As for the Australian and New Zealand prices, you'll find them in the table below. Some models of the cards are available in Australia today at certain retailers, while other versions — like the PowerColor 8GB Red Dragon model — won't be available until next week.

5500XT 4GB 5500XT 8GB
Australia $269 $319
New Zealand $299
 $355

The pricing puts the 5500 XT right in line with the GTX 1650 Super, although some models of the Nvidia card are available for $279 or $289. The 6GB GTX 1660, meanwhile, is available from $349 at the major Australian retailers, although a couple of places are selling clearance stock for a little less.

Comments

  • kapone @kapone

    Wow, that makes the RX580 I got two months ago for $330 look rubbish

    0
  • wikig1itch @wikig1itch

    Damn, solid card but the price is all wrong if they wanted to take on Nvidia like they are with Intel. And a 4gb card at $269+ is ridiculous in this era of GPUs. Disappointing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
bastion decade-in-review dishonored divinity-original-sin-2 dragon-age feature overwatch undertale year-in-review

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

When people ask me to name my game of the decade, I pause. There are so many. I took away hard-won lessons from some of them, but over time, I’ve come to realise that those lessons were probably wrong.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles