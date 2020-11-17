AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT, 6800 GPUs: Australia & New Zealand Price

AMD’s Big Navi is finally here, and the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 have the prices to match.

The PC enthusiast crowd has been waiting a while — a long while — for AMD to be truly competitive in the high-end GPU market. We still won’t know exactly how the 6800 XT and 6800 fare against the Nvidia RTX series. The review embargo on those doesn’t lift until later this week.

However, at long last, we can tell you how much the cards will cost. Internationally, the RX 6800 was selling for $US579. The slightly beefier RX 6800 XT, which uses a bit more power, has slightly higher base and boost clocks and some extra stream processors, was selling for $US649.

In Australia, the Radeon RX 6800 XT will retail for $1049, while the RX 6800 will sell for $949. New Zealand pricing is included below.

The cards will launch on November 18, with the RX 6900 XT going on sale globally from December 8.

Base/Boost Clock: 2015/2250MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Compute Units: 72 CUs

ROPs: 128

TDP: 300W

AU Price: $1049

NZ Price: $NZD1159

Base/Boost Clock: 1815/2105MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Compute Units: 60 CUs

ROPs: 96

TDP: 250W

AU Price: $949

NZ Price: $1049

This puts the RX 6800 in direct competition with the RTX 3070, at least in terms of what retailers are actually charging in Australia. The RTX 3070’s MSRP is only $809, but there are very few cards actually available at that price, and more stock isn’t expected until next year.

As for the 6800 XT, it sits in a slightly weirder spot. Many retailers are charging around the $1250 to $1500 mark for the RTX 3080, depending on model and brand, although there is the occasional listing that’s much closer to the RTX 3080’s original MSRP. But all those cards are out of stock. In fact, practically every RTX 3080 model is out of stock in Australia.

It’ll be interesting to see whether AMD’s cards suffer the same markups as the RTX 3000 series. Supply of everything in 2020 has been hard to come by. I’d be stunned if the Radeon RX cards weren’t similarly popular. But when reviews drop later this week, we’ll know for sure.