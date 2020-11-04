Nvidia RTX 3070: How Much You’ll Actually Pay In Australia

Nvidia’s released their RTX 3090 and 3080 flagships. This week, it’s the card that most gamers can generally afford — the RTX 3070.
The RTX 3070 was announced as the more affordable GPU alongside the new Ampere cards earlier this year, coming in with an MSRP of $809. But since the Founders Edition cards aren’t being made available more broadly locally, everyone will have to buy the regular third-party cards — and is often the case, the real price for those is generally higher.
So as we did before, below you’ll find a giant list of the major Australian tech retailers and how much they’re charging for actual RTX 3070 cards in the wild. Keep in mind availability can be up in the air, especially with how high demand has been.
Amazon: RTX 3070 Pricing
Amazon Australia typically doesn’t have GPUs immediately — they didn’t have any RTX 3080 or 3090 cards locally when they first launched. The RTX 3070, however, is much more widely available, and the company has a few GPUs on offer. They’re not as competitive, however, as the specialist retailers.
- Galax RTX 3070 SG 1 Click OC: $1029 (free delivery)
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Vision OC 8G: $1099 (free delivery)
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card: $1245 (free delivery)
Amazon typically offers more competition on other PC components, like SSDs and CPUs.
Newegg: RTX 3070 Pricing
As you'd expect, there's more models of the RTX 3070 from third-party brands than the more expensive RTX 3080 and 3090. Newegg's reach and scale means they tend to stock a ton of options, and for Australians 18 separate models are available.
Unsurprisingly, there's a markup. The cheapest model comes in at $905, almost $100 more than Nvidia's MSRP.
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 BLACK GAMING Video Card: $905.30
- GIGABYTE GeForce EAGLE RTX 3070: $905.30
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 RTX 3070 VENTUS: $905.30
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge 8GB: $910.80
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC: $951.50
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC: $969.10
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 GV-N3070EAGLE OC: $979
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 GAMING Video Card: $979
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB UPRISING Dual Fan Graphics Card: $979
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB: $979
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING: $1014.20
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO: $1024.10
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC 8GB: $1028.50
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 GV-N3070GAMING OC: $1032.60
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 GV-N3070VISION OC: $1050.50
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 GAMING Video Card: $1068.10
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX 12 GV-N3070AORUS M-8GD: $1085.70
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Video Card: $1105.50
It's pretty crazy seeing some RTX 3070 models push past $1100 -- you would just be better off grabbing a lower-end RTX 3080 model.
Scorptec Computers: RTX 3070 Pricing
Scorptec have outdone Newegg in this regard: the retailer has 23 separate RTX 3070 models available, but only one model is in stock at the time of writing. That said, if you're after the best deal, just note that Scorptec's cheapest model is $949.
You can view all listings via this link.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC, 8GB: $949
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge, 8GB: $969
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Black Gaming, 8GB: $969
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE 8G: $969
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iCHILL X3: $989
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC: $999
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3070 SG (1-Click OC): $999
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Gaming: $999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8G: $1029
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iCHILL X4: $1029
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC: $1029
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO: $1049
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming: $1049
- ASUS GeForce DUAL RTX 3070: $1059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC: $1069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC 8G: $1069
- ASUS GeForce DUAL RTX 3070 OC Edition: $1099
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 Gaming: $1099
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 OC: $1159
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 MASTER 8G: $1169
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1169
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070: $1239
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC: $1299
Mwave: RTX 3070 Pricing
Mwave are the only Australian outlet to offer Founders Edition level cards. That's not available, though, so the cheapest model clocks in at $949.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC 8GB Video Card: $949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE 8GB Video Card: $969
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Dual Fan 8GB Video Card: $979
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 8GB Video Card: $999
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3070 SG 1-Click OC 8GB Video Card: $999
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC 8GB Video Card: $999
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO 8GB Video Card: $1059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC 8GB Video Card: $1069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC 8GB Video Card: $1069
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual 8GB Video Card: $1099
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual OC 8GB Video Card: $1099
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming OC 8GB Video Card: $1159
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 MASTER 8GB Video Card: $1169
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X3 8GB Video Card: $1199
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 ROG Strix Gaming 8GB Video Card: $1239
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 ROG STRIX OC 8GB Video Card: $1299
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X4 8GB Video Card: $1299
PC Case Gear: RTX 3070 Pricing
Something that really should be appreciated is PC Case Gear's status page for every single RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 model. There's more supply of the RTX 3070 -- PC Case Gear says more shipments should arrive weekly throughout November, although some brands are splitting up their shipments differently.
That's better than some RTX 3080 models: the MSI 3080 Gaming X Trio OC and ASUS 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB isn't expected to be back in the country until early 2021.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X OC 8GB: $949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle 8GB: $969
- PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8 Epic-X RGB 8GB: $999
- Galax GeForce RTX 3070 SG (1-Click OC) 8GB: $999
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iCHILL X4 8GB: $999
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3X OC 8GB: $999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC 8GB: $1029
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual 8GB: $1059
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio 8GB: $1059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB: $1069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Vision OC 8GB: $1069
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Dual OC 8GB: $1099
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming OC 8GB: $1159
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3070 Master 8GB: $1169
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC 8GB: $1299
Again, only the ASUS RTX 3070 TUF model is in stock right now -- although at $1159, you might as well buy a RTX 3080 for that much.
PLE Computers: RTX 3070 Pricing
The Perth-based retailer did well in with the earlier RTX 30-series cards, offering some of the cheapest prices on entry level models. They've repeated that strategy here, although even their cheapest RTX 3070 card -- from EVGA -- is still almost $100 more than the Nvidia Founders Edition MSRP.
20 models are available, but as you'd expect, all are out of stock at the time of writing.
- eVGA GeForce RTX3070 XC3 Black 8GB GDDR6: $899
- eVGA GeForce RTX3070 XC3 8GB GDDR6: $919
- eVGA GeForce RTX3070 XC3 Ultra 8GB GDDR6: $949
- MSI GeForce RTX3070 VENTUS 2X OC 8GB GDDR6: $949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3070 Eagle 8GB GDDR6: $969
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3070 Twin Edge 8GB GDDR6: $969
- ASUS GeForce RTX3070 Dual 8GB GDDR6: $999
- eVGA GeForce RTX3070 FTW3 8GB GDDR6: $999
- MSI GeForce RTX3070 VENTUS 3X OC 8GB GDDR6: $999
- eVGA GeForce RTX3070 FTW3 Ultra 8GB GDDR6: $1029
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3070 Eagle OC 8GB GDDR6: $1029
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3070 Twin Edge OC 8GB GDDR6: $1029
- ASUS GeForce RTX3070 Dual OC 8GB GDDR6: $1059
- MSI GeForce RTX3070 GAMING X Trio 8GB GDDR6: $1059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3070 Gaming OC 8GB GDDR6: $1069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3070 Vision OC 8GB GDDR6: $1069
- ASUS GeForce RTX3070 TUF Gaming OC 8GB GDDR6: $1099
- ASUS GeForce RTX3070 ROG Strix Gaming 8GB GDDR6: $1169
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3070 Master 8GB GDDR6: $1169
- ASUS GeForce RTX3070 ROG Strix Gaming OC 8GB GDDR6: $1299
Definitely a lot of choice up and down the stack, but as before, it's hard to justify the pricing on the higher end models when RTX 3080 cards can be had for cheaper.
Umart: RTX 3070 Pricing
After getting caught out offering fake discounts, Umart's approach has been a lot more consumer friendly in the coming weeks. At the time of writing, they have the most RTX 3070 cards in stock -- and the most competitive prices, with Inno3D RTX 3070 models matching the original $809 MSRP (or close to).
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Twin X2 8G Graphics Card: $809
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Twin X2 OC 8G Graphics Card: $869
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X3 8G Graphics Card: $899
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X4 8G Graphics Card: $939
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X OC 8G Graphics Card: $949
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3X OC 8G Graphics Card: $999
- Galax GeForce RTX 3070 SG 1-Click OC 8G Graphics Card: $999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle 8G Graphics Card: $999
- Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Dual 8G Graphics Card: $999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle OC 8G Graphics Card: $1029
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio 8G Graphics Card: $1049
- Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Dual OC 8G Graphics Card: $1059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card: $1069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Vision OC 8G Graphics Card: $1069
- Asus GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8G Graphics Card: $1099
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 Master 8G Graphics Card: $1169
- Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 8G Graphics Card: $1169
- Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 OC 8G Graphics Card: $1299
MSY: RTX 3070 Pricing
MSY's online offerings are pretty limited, with the company only having 6 cards all priced over $1000.
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC) 8G RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC VGA Card: $1049
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC) 8G RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC VGA Card: $1099
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce (N3070EAGLE OC-8GD) 8GB RTX 3070 EAGLE OC PCI-E VGA Card: $1099
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO) 8G RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO VGA Card: $1149
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce (N3070GAMING OC-8GD) 8GB RTX 3070 GAMING OC PCI-E VGA Card: $1169
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce (N3070AORUS M-8GD) 8GB RTX 3070 AORUS MASTER PCI-E Gaming VGA Card: $1269
Computer Alliance: RTX 3070 Pricing
The Queensland-based retailer doesn't have the most competitive prices -- their cheapest card is $999 at the time of searching -- but they do have a couple of models in stock.
- MSI RTX3070 8GB Ventus 2X OC PCIe Video Card: $999
- Galax RTX3070 8GB SG 1-Click OC PCIe Video Card 37NSL6MD1GNA: $999
- MSI RTX3070 8GB Ventus 3X OC PCIe Video Card: $1049
- Gigabyte RTX3070 8GB Eagle OC PCIe Video Card GV-N3070EAGLE-OC-8GD: $1049
- ASUS RTX3070 8GB DUAL PCIe Video Card DUAL-RTX3070-8G: $1049
- MSI RTX3070 8GB Gaming X TRIO: $1059
- Gigabyte RTX3070 8GB VISION OC PCIe Video Card GV-N3070VISION-OC-8GD: $1069
- Gigabyte RTX3070 8GB Gaming OC PCIe Video Card GV-N3070GAMING-OC-8GD: $1099
- ASUS RTX3070 8GB DUAL OC PCIe Video Card DUAL-RTX3070-O8G: $1099
- Gigabyte RTX3070 8GB AORUS M PCIe Video Card GV-N3070AORUS M-8GD: $1169
- ASUS RTX3070 8GB TUF OC Gaming PCIe Video Card TUF-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $1179
- ASUS RTX3070 8GB ROG STRIX Gaming PCIe Video Card ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-GAMING: $1239
- ASUS RTX3070 8GB ROG STRIX OC Gaming PCIe Video Card ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $1319
Austin Computers: RTX 3070 Pricing
A retailer with 5 stores across Western Australia and in Sydney, Austin Computers has 10 RTX models up for grabs.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC 8Gb Graphics Card: $949
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC 8Gb Graphics Card: $999
- GIGABYTE (GV-N3070EAGLE OC-8GD) GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8GB Graphics Card: $1029
- GIGABYTE (GV-N3070VISION OC-8GD) GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC 8GB Graphics Card: $1029
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO 8Gb Graphics Card: $1059
- ASUS (DUAL-RTX3070-8G) GeForce RTX 3070 DUAL 8GB Graphics Card: $1059
- GIGABYTE (GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD) GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC 8GB Graphics Card: $1069
- ASUS (DUAL-RTX3070-O8G) GeForce RTX 3070 DUAL OC 8GB Graphics Card: $1099
- ASUS (TUF-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING) TUF Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Graphics Card: $1159
- GIGABYTE (GV-N3070AORUS M-8GD) GeForce RTX 3070 AORUS MASTER 8GB Graphics Card: $1169
- ASUS (ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-GAMING) ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Gaming Graphics Card: $1239
So that's how much you'll actually pay for a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU in Australia. Sadly, and as is often the case with these things, Nvidia's more attractive MSRP isn't what ends up being the price for most people.
With those prices on board, how are you feeling about the value of an RTX 3070 in Australia -- and have you already made your major PC upgrade for the year, or are you holding off to see what happens on AMD's side?
