Nvidia RTX 3070: How Much You’ll Actually Pay In Australia

Nvidia’s released their RTX 3090 and 3080 flagships. This week, it’s the card that most gamers can generally afford — the RTX 3070.

The RTX 3070 was announced as the more affordable GPU alongside the new Ampere cards earlier this year, coming in with an MSRP of $809. But since the Founders Edition cards aren’t being made available more broadly locally, everyone will have to buy the regular third-party cards — and is often the case, the real price for those is generally higher.

So as we did before, below you’ll find a giant list of the major Australian tech retailers and how much they’re charging for actual RTX 3070 cards in the wild. Keep in mind availability can be up in the air, especially with how high demand has been.

Amazon: RTX 3070 Pricing

Amazon Australia typically doesn’t have GPUs immediately — they didn’t have any RTX 3080 or 3090 cards locally when they first launched. The RTX 3070, however, is much more widely available, and the company has a few GPUs on offer. They’re not as competitive, however, as the specialist retailers.

Amazon typically offers more competition on other PC components, like SSDs and CPUs.

Newegg: RTX 3070 Pricing

As you'd expect, there's more models of the RTX 3070 from third-party brands than the more expensive RTX 3080 and 3090. Newegg's reach and scale means they tend to stock a ton of options, and for Australians 18 separate models are available.

Unsurprisingly, there's a markup. The cheapest model comes in at $905, almost $100 more than Nvidia's MSRP.

It's pretty crazy seeing some RTX 3070 models push past $1100 -- you would just be better off grabbing a lower-end RTX 3080 model.

Scorptec have outdone Newegg in this regard: the retailer has 23 separate RTX 3070 models available, but only one model is in stock at the time of writing. That said, if you're after the best deal, just note that Scorptec's cheapest model is $949.

You can view all listings via this link.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC, 8GB: $949

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge, 8GB: $969

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Black Gaming, 8GB: $969

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE 8G: $969

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iCHILL X3: $989

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC: $999

GALAX GeForce RTX 3070 SG (1-Click OC): $999

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Gaming: $999

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8G: $1029

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iCHILL X4: $1029

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC: $1029

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO: $1049

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming: $1049

ASUS GeForce DUAL RTX 3070: $1059

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING OC: $1069

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC 8G: $1069

ASUS GeForce DUAL RTX 3070 OC Edition: $1099

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 Gaming: $1099

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 OC: $1159

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 MASTER 8G: $1169

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1169

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070: $1239

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC: $1299

Mwave are the only Australian outlet to offer Founders Edition level cards. That's not available, though, so the cheapest model clocks in at $949.

PC Case Gear: RTX 3070 Pricing

Something that really should be appreciated is PC Case Gear's status page for every single RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 model. There's more supply of the RTX 3070 -- PC Case Gear says more shipments should arrive weekly throughout November, although some brands are splitting up their shipments differently.

That's better than some RTX 3080 models: the MSI 3080 Gaming X Trio OC and ASUS 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB isn't expected to be back in the country until early 2021.

Again, only the ASUS RTX 3070 TUF model is in stock right now -- although at $1159, you might as well buy a RTX 3080 for that much.

The Perth-based retailer did well in with the earlier RTX 30-series cards, offering some of the cheapest prices on entry level models. They've repeated that strategy here, although even their cheapest RTX 3070 card -- from EVGA -- is still almost $100 more than the Nvidia Founders Edition MSRP.

20 models are available, but as you'd expect, all are out of stock at the time of writing.

Definitely a lot of choice up and down the stack, but as before, it's hard to justify the pricing on the higher end models when RTX 3080 cards can be had for cheaper.

After getting caught out offering fake discounts, Umart's approach has been a lot more consumer friendly in the coming weeks. At the time of writing, they have the most RTX 3070 cards in stock -- and the most competitive prices, with Inno3D RTX 3070 models matching the original $809 MSRP (or close to).

MSY's online offerings are pretty limited, with the company only having 6 cards all priced over $1000.

The Queensland-based retailer doesn't have the most competitive prices -- their cheapest card is $999 at the time of searching -- but they do have a couple of models in stock.

A retailer with 5 stores across Western Australia and in Sydney, Austin Computers has 10 RTX models up for grabs.

So that's how much you'll actually pay for a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU in Australia. Sadly, and as is often the case with these things, Nvidia's more attractive MSRP isn't what ends up being the price for most people.

With those prices on board, how are you feeling about the value of an RTX 3070 in Australia -- and have you already made your major PC upgrade for the year, or are you holding off to see what happens on AMD's side?