Getting a Founders Edition RTX card is pretty damn hard anywhere in the world. So if you’re looking for an RTX 3080 or 3090 in Australia, you’ll need to buy a third-party model instead. And as you’d expect, the prices for those can vary. A lot.
Update 25/09: This story has been updated with AIB pricing for the RTX 3090. Some listings and prices for RTX 3080 cards has also been updated.
While Nvidia outlined the MSRPs for their Founders Edition cards — $809 for the RTX 3070, $1139 for the RTX 3080 and $2429 for the RTX 3090 — there’s nothing forcing third-party partners to stick to those prices. Often, the real cost to the end user is much higher.
And given the enormous amount of interest in the RTX 30-series cards, the partner cards are going for broke. Literally.
Above is a shot from Computer Alliance, one of the many Australian e-retailers selling partner cards. As you can see, RTX 3080 models can be massively over the $1139 that Nvidia was charging. That’s a byproduct of supply and demand — there’s not a lot of cards, especially once bots and cooking groups get involved, and the amount of interest around gaming PCs and upgrades this year has been at an all-time high.
So to help out, here’s how much you’ll pay at most of the major Australian retailers for RTX 3080 and 3090 models. We’ll update as more prices become available, and in mid-October when the RTX 3070 arrives down under.
PLE Computers: RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing
Based primarily out of Western Australia with a single store in Victoria, PLE Computers are offering the closest boards to RRP pricing at the time of writing. As you’d expect, stock is pretty much out of everything, so any orders will be allocated to future shipments.
PLE is advising that the next major shipment will arrive in around six weeks, so if you missed out before, then you aren’t likely to get a card until late October or early November. Just keep that in mind.
RTX 3080
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3080 Trinity 10GB GDDR6X – $1139
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Black 10GB GDDR6X – $1139
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 10GB GDDR6X – $1169
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming 10GB GDDR6X – $1199
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 10GB GDDR6X – $1229
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB GDDR6X – $1259
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB GDDR6X – $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 TUF Gaming 10GB GDDR6X – $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Eagle OC 10GB GDDR6X – $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X – $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 GAMING X Trio 10GB GDDR6X – $1469
RTX 3090
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 XC3 24GB GDDR6X: $2629
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 XC3 Ultra 24GB GDDR6X: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX3090 VENTUS 3X OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2839
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3090 Trinity 24GB GDDR6X: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Eagle OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2859
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 TUF Gaming 24GB GDDR6X: $2899
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 FTW3 24GB GDDR6X: $2949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX3090 GAMING X Trio 24GB GDDR6X: $2969
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 TUF Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2999
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 FTW3 Ultra 24GB GDDR6X: $3059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Aorus Master OC 24GB GDDR6X: $3139
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 ROG Strix Gaming 24GB GDDR6X: $3299
If you’re wondering what the difference between the boards is, the answer is generally power. The higher priced models are generally designed to eek out a bit of extra performance by pushing more power. The MSI Gaming X Trio, according to one review, sucked as much as 450 watts when overclocked and the fans are going at full blast. Runs pretty cool, though.
PC Case Gear: RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
Shortages are so extreme that all listings on the PC Case Gear website say “your preorder can be cancelled at any time”. Update: This just means you can cancel your preorder should things get delayed by, say, months. (Thanks Alexander in the comments!)
RTX 3080
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10GB: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10GB: $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio OC 10GB: $1469
RTX 3090
- Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) 24GB: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC 24GB: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24GB: $2859
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24GB: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24GB: $2969
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24GB: $2999
The Gigabyte, ASUS and MSI prices all look about the same. I think you’re either buying one of those cards, or going for ZOTAC/eVGA at this point.
Scorptec: RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
One of the major Victorian retailers, Scorptec has 12 RTX 3080 models on sale. Naturally, there aren’t any models available at the time of writing — everything is on back order.
RTX 3080
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity: $1379
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC), 10GB: $1379
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming, 10GB: $1399
- ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 3080, 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB: $1399
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 10GB: $1449
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G, 10GB: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G, 10GB: $1469
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming, 10GB: $1479
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming, 10GB: $1499
RTX 3090
- Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity, 24GB: $2839
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC, 24GB: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24G, 24GB: $2859
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming, 24GB: $2899
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090, 24GB: $2899
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC), 24GB: $2949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC, 24GB: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G, 24GB: $2969
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 OC, 24GB: $2999
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 24GB: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G, 24GB: $3069
- Leadtek GeForce RTX 3090 Hurricane, 24GB: $3099
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24G, 24GB: $3139
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming, 24GB: $3149
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming, 24GB: $3249
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090, 24GB: $3299
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC, 24GB: $3399
Umart: RTX 3080 Pricing
One of the bigger retailers on the East Coast, Umart has fairly slim pickings with only five models up for preorder.
RTX 3080
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10G Graphics Card: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G Graphics Card: $1379
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10G Graphics Card: $1399
- Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10G Graphics Card: $1399
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G Graphics Card: $1469
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G Graphics Card: $1469
RTX 3090
- Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) 24G Graphics Card: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G OC Graphics Card: $2839
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24G Graphics Card: $2869
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24G Graphics Card: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24G Graphics Card: $2969
Umart’s pricing has dropped this past week. Funny that.
Mwave: RTX 3080 Pricing
The only retailer to have Founders Edition cards, the Sydney-based Mwave has seven separate models (not counting the FE 3080). The next round of stock isn’t expected until October, according to the notes on each listing.
RTX 3080
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 1-Click OC 10GB Video Card: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X OC 10GB Video Card: $1379
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 10GB Video Card: $1399
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10GB Video Card: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10GB Video Card: $1469
RTX 3090
- Founders Edition RTX 3090: $2429 (by raffle draw only)
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG 1-Click OC 24GB Video Card: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC 24GB Video Card: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24GB Video Card: $2859
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 24GB Video Card: $2899
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24GB Video Card: $2969
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24GB Video Card: $2969
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB Video Card: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24GB Video Card: $3069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24GB Video Card: $3139
Some of the Gigabyte RTX 3090’s are still available for preorder too, although you’d have to seriously question why you’d pay so far over the odds.
MSY
MSY’s website notes that they’ve sold out of their initial stock, and there’s no listings up on their site. One user on the r/nvidia subreddit noted that the company isn’t expecting to have the 30-series cards back in stock for two or three months. A search on site and scouring their new products list didn’t reveal any RTX 3090 cards either.
Computers & Parts Land (CPL)
Another Victorian-based retailer, CPL has several RTX 3080 models up for sale. Most are around the same price range, although the ASUS ROG Strix is pushing almost RTX 2080 Ti-launch levels of pricing.
RTX 3080
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC Graphics Card: $1379
- ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Graphics Card TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB Graphics Card GV-N3080EAGLE OC-10GD: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10GB Graphics Card GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10G Graphics Card: $1469
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC Graphics Card TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $1499
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 10GB ROG STRIX Graphics Card ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-10G-GAMING: $1699
Do not pay $1699 for an RTX 3080.
RTX 3090
- ASUS TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING GEFORCE RTX 3090 TUF GAMING 24GB GRAPHICS CARD: $2659
- ASUS TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING GEFORCE RTX 3090 TUF GAMING OC 24GB: $2759
- MSI GEFORCE RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC 24GB GRAPHICS CARD: $2839
- GIGABYTE GV-N3090EAGLE OC-24GD GEFORCE RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24GB: $2899
- GIGABYTE GV-N3090GAMING-OC-24GD GEFORCE RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24GB: $2969
- MSI GEFORCE RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24GB GRAPHICS CARD: $2969
- ASUS ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING ROG STRIX GEFORCE RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24G: $3099
Centercom
Another Victorian retailer, Centercom only has one listing for the 3090, although they are also selling prebuilt systems. Also, the company is still doing the “don’t pay” bargain trick on cards that were just announced last night. The ACCC typically takes a dim view of such behaviour, so hopefully they knock it off soon.
Newegg
Despite the retailers global reach — Newegg has more models available for offer than any other retailer — all of Newegg’s RTX 3080 stock is also out. The prices are surprisingly competitive and, in case you haven’t been on Newegg for ages, they’re also GST inclusive. Don’t forget to factor in shipping, though.
RTX 3080
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB: $1202.30
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING 10GB: $1202.30
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity 10GB: $1236.40
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK GAMING Video Card: $1254
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 GV-N3080EAGLE OC-10GD 10GB: $1254
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G: $1270.50
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING 10GB: $1288.10
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD: $1288.10
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 GAMING Video Card: $1288.10
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX 12 RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G 10GB: $1304.60
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA GAMING Video Card: $1322.20
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 GAMING Video Card: $1356.30
RTX 3090
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G: $2649.90
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING Video Card: $2649.90
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 GAMING Video Card: $2739
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC: $2739
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 GV-N3090EAGLE OC-24GD: $2739
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 GV-N3090GAMING OC-24GD: $2791.80
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO: $2809.40
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $2827
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 ULTRA GAMING Video Card, 24G-P5-3975-KR, 24GB GDDR6X, iCX3 Cooling, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate: $2862.20
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 GAMING Video Card: $3056.90
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Video Card: $3180.10
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 DirectX 12 ROG-STRIX-RTX3090: $3180.10
So if you want a RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 in Australia, and you missed your chances with the Founders Edition raffle, this is what it’ll really cost you. I’ll update this story again when pricing for the 3070 cards becomes available.
