Nvidia’s Founders Edition RTX 3090, 3080, 3070 GPUs Won’t Be Sold In Australia

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 14 mins ago: September 4, 2020 at 5:58 pm
Image: Nvidia

See this flashy RTX 3080 and its funky new design? Well, too bad, because you won’t get it in Australia.

Nvidia has confirmed to Kotaku Australia that while Australians will still get their regular shipment of RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs from third-party vendors, the special front-and-back cooled editions from Nvidia won’t be sold in Australia.

And it’s not just a launch issue — Nvidia confirmed there are no plans currently to sell the Founders Edition GPUs in Australia. That’s a change from the RTX 20-series launch, where Australians could grab the FE cards direct from the Nvidia website.

So in practice, instead of buying a card like this:

rtx 3080
Image: Nvidia

You’ll be shopping for cards like this:

I know which card I’d rather have in my PC.

Nvidia has sold some Founders Edition cards like the Titan RTX through third-party sellers before, but this time around Australians will have to stick to the third-party brands.

It’s annoying. But it’s not all bad news. Australians will still be able to buy the RTX 30-series models from AIB partners when they go on sale from September 14. Several companies have already announced models available for Australia, including ASUS, MSI, PNY’s XLR8, ZOTAC. Gigabyte, Galax, Leadtek, Inno3D, EVGA, also sell cards in the local market, but I haven’t received any local press releases or information about what their offerings will be.

A small upside is this means Australians won’t have to think about dealing with 12-pin connectors, or any adapters that come with them. All AIB models are going with a double or triple 8-pin power setup, no different to what Aussies will have in their gaming PCs today.

Still, having that new design would have been real cool. A GPU that has a fan on the front and the back does a whole lot of wonders for airflow, if you set everything up correctly. And the AIB RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs will still run just fine with a 750W power supply. Provided you haven’t been pushing it too hard for the last couple of years.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

  • That’s a shame. I might be wrong but I was thinking that the FE cards might hold to RRP too whereas the AIB’s may not. Someone more knowledgeable than I might be able to fill me in about how it worked with RTX 20XX launch though, as I skipped that gen.

    • Basically was on point depending on the brand, some of the heavier OC’d ones ended up about $99-199 more than the FE models – but by that point, you couldn’t get the FE models anyway.

      Then crypto boom hit and everything went to shit. That’s what I remember of it, anyway.

