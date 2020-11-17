Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 GPUs: The Real Price In Australia

Getting a Founders Edition RTX card is pretty damn hard anywhere in the world. So if you’re looking for an RTX 3080 or 3090 in Australia, you’ll need to buy a third-party model instead. And as you’d expect, the prices for those can vary. A lot.

While Nvidia outlined the MSRPs for their Founders Edition cards — $809 for the RTX 3070, $1139 for the RTX 3080 and $2429 for the RTX 3090 — there’s nothing forcing third-party partners to stick to those prices. Often, the real cost to the end user is much higher.

And given the enormous amount of interest in the RTX 30-series cards, the partner cards are going for broke. Literally.

Above is a shot from Computer Alliance, one of the many Australian e-retailers selling partner cards. As you can see, RTX 3080 models can be massively over the $1139 that Nvidia was charging. That’s a byproduct of supply and demand — there’s not a lot of cards, especially once bots and cooking groups get involved, and the amount of interest around gaming PCs and upgrades this year has been at an all-time high.

So to help out, here’s how much you’ll pay at most of the major Australian retailers for RTX 3080 and 3090 models. We’ll update as more prices become available, and in mid-October when the RTX 3070 arrives down under.

Update 17/11: This story has been updated with refreshed pricing, new models and updated commentary.

PLE Computers: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing

Stock levels are a little better than when the RTX cards originally launched, but not by much. At the time of writing,there were only four RTX 3090 models available (3 in PLE’s eastern stores, 2 in WA) and no RTX 3080 cards. Ouch.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

PC Case Gear: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing

The situation is a bit similar with PC Case Gear: some stock of the RTX 3090, very little of the more affordable RTX 3080.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

Scorptec: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing

One of the major Victorian retailers, Scorptec has 12 RTX 3080 models on sale. Naturally, there aren’t any models available at the time of writing — everything is on back order.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

So much for that $2429 MSRP.

Umart: Australian RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 Pricing

Umart started the RTX 3080/3090 launch with fairly slim pickings, but like most retailers their supply has since grown substantially. They also have a good update here on their RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 stock allocations, noting which brands and models they’ll receive more supply of (and roughly when).

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

Mwave: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing

The only retailer to have Founders Edition cards, the Sydney-based started Mwave with 7 separate models of the 3080 and a few more of the 3090. As of the middle of November, they now stock 44.

RTX 3080

Remember the days when $1500 or $1600 was the high point for an RTX 3080? Oh. That was only October.

RTX 3090

There’s no Founders Edition RTX 3090 cards left, unfortunately, meaning the cheapest RTX 3090 available will set you back $2749.

The Galax and Inno3D “cheaper” RTX 3090 cards were in stock at the time of writing, if that’s something you fancy. That said, if you can hold out until January the GTX 3080 Ti might be a better option.

MSY: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing

MSY has some stock of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 now, although they’re far from the cheapest models you’ll find.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

Computers & Parts Land (CPL): Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing

Another Victorian-based retailer, CPL has several RTX 3080 models up for sale. Most are around the same price range, although the ASUS ROG Strix is pushing almost RTX 2080 Ti-launch levels of pricing.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

Instead of $1699 being the ceiling for an RTX 3080, it’s now $1799.

Centercom: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing

Another Victorian retailer, Centercom only has one listing for the 3090, although they are also selling prebuilt systems. The company has a fair few RTX 3070 models listed, but not many RTX 3080 cards.

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

Newegg: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing

Despite Newegg’s global size and reach, the company was all out of RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards at the time of writing. There are a couple of models

So if you want a RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 in Australia, and you missed your chances with the Founders Edition raffle, this is what it’ll really cost you. It was expensive at the time of launch, and while some models have shifted around in price, I’ve also noticed a few models have risen by $30 or $50 as well.

Were there any stores or listings missed that you think we should include? Let us know in the comments!