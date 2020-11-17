Getting a Founders Edition RTX card is pretty damn hard anywhere in the world. So if you’re looking for an RTX 3080 or 3090 in Australia, you’ll need to buy a third-party model instead. And as you’d expect, the prices for those can vary. A lot.
While Nvidia outlined the MSRPs for their Founders Edition cards — $809 for the RTX 3070, $1139 for the RTX 3080 and $2429 for the RTX 3090 — there’s nothing forcing third-party partners to stick to those prices. Often, the real cost to the end user is much higher.
And given the enormous amount of interest in the RTX 30-series cards, the partner cards are going for broke. Literally.
Above is a shot from Computer Alliance, one of the many Australian e-retailers selling partner cards. As you can see, RTX 3080 models can be massively over the $1139 that Nvidia was charging. That’s a byproduct of supply and demand — there’s not a lot of cards, especially once bots and cooking groups get involved, and the amount of interest around gaming PCs and upgrades this year has been at an all-time high.
So to help out, here’s how much you’ll pay at most of the major Australian retailers for RTX 3080 and 3090 models. We’ll update as more prices become available, and in mid-October when the RTX 3070 arrives down under.
Update 17/11: This story has been updated with refreshed pricing, new models and updated commentary.
PLE Computers: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing
Stock levels are a little better than when the RTX cards originally launched, but not by much. At the time of writing,there were only four RTX 3090 models available (3 in PLE’s eastern stores, 2 in WA) and no RTX 3080 cards. Ouch.
RTX 3080
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Black 10GB GDDR6X: $1139
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 10GB GDDR6X – $1169
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming 10GB GDDR6X – $1199
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 10GB GDDR6X: $1229
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB GDDR6X – $1259
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB GDDR6X – $1379
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3080 Trinity 10GB GDDR6X – $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 TUF Gaming 10GB GDDR6X: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Eagle OC 10GB GDDR6X – $1449
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 GAMING X Trio 10GB GDDR6X – $1469
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3080 Trinity OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1469
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 TUF Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1489
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Vision OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Aorus Master 10GB GDDR6X: $1649
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 ROG Strix Gaming 10GB GDDR6X: $1699
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Aorus Extreme 10GB GDDR6X: $1749
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 ROG Strix Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X: $1799
RTX 3090
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 XC3 24GB GDDR6X: $2629
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 XC3 Ultra 24GB GDDR6X: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX3090 VENTUS 3X OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2839
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3090 Trinity 24GB GDDR6X: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Eagle OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2899
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 TUF Gaming 24GB GDDR6X: $2899
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 FTW3 24GB GDDR6X: $2949
- MSI GeForce RTX3090 GAMING X Trio 24GB GDDR6X: $2969
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 TUF Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Vision OC 24GB GDDR6X: $2999
- eVGA GeForce RTX3090 FTW3 Ultra 24GB GDDR6X: $3059
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Turbo 24GB GDDR6X: $3069
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Aorus Master OC 24GB GDDR6X: $3199
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 ROG Strix Gaming 24GB GDDR6X: $3299
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3090 Aorus Extreme OC 24GB GDDR6X: $3299
- ASUS GeForce RTX3090 ROG Strix Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6X: $3399
PC Case Gear: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
The situation is a bit similar with PC Case Gear: some stock of the RTX 3090, very little of the more affordable RTX 3080.
RTX 3080
- Inno3D Geforce RTX 3080 TWIN X2 OC 10GB: $1249
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10GB: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10GB: $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10GB: $1399
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL X3 10GB: $1399
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL X4 10GB: $1449
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB: $1469
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision OC 10GB: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10GB: $1469
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC 10GB: $1489
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Master 10GB: $1639
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 10GB: $1699
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme 10GB: $1749
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC 10GB: $1799
RTX 3090
- Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) 24GB: $2749
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL X3 24GB: $2749
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL X4 24GB: $2799
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC 24GB: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24GB: $2859
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24GB: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24GB: $2969
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24GB: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Vision OC 24GB: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24GB: $3069
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24GB: $3139
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Xtreme 24GB: $3299
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC 24GB: $3399
Scorptec: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
One of the major Victorian retailers, Scorptec has 12 RTX 3080 models on sale. Naturally, there aren’t any models available at the time of writing — everything is on back order.
RTX 3080
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity: $1379
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC), 10GB: $1379
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming, 10GB: $1379
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 ICHILL X3, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming, 10GB: $1399
- ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 3080, 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10G, 10GB: $1449
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 10GB: $1449
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC: $1469
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 10GB: $1469
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming, 10GB: $1479
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC: $1489
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC: $1499
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 AMP Holo: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER: $1649
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080: $1699
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME: $1749
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC: $1799
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE: $1859
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB: $1859
RTX 3090
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC): $2749
- Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity: $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE 24G: $2849
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090: $2899
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Gaming: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC: $2899
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G: $2969
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Gaming: $2999
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 OC: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 VISION OC: $2999
- Leadtek GeForce RTX 3090 Hurricane: $3099
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO: $3119
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Gaming: $3149
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER: $3199
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $3249
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090: $3299
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G: $3299
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090: $3399
So much for that $2429 MSRP.
Umart: Australian RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 Pricing
Umart started the RTX 3080/3090 launch with fairly slim pickings, but like most retailers their supply has since grown substantially. They also have a good update here on their RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 stock allocations, noting which brands and models they’ll receive more supply of (and roughly when).
RTX 3080
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10G Graphics Card: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G Graphics Card: $1379
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10G Graphics Card: $1399
- Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10G Graphics Card: $1399
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iCHILL X4 10G Graphics Card: $1449
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming 10G Graphics Card: $1449
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Vision 10G OC Graphics Card: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G Graphics Card: $1469
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G Graphics Card: $1469
- Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC 10G Graphics Card: $1489
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 10G Graphics Card: $1499
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Master 10G Graphics Card: $1639
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 10G Graphics Card: $1699
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme 10G Graphics Card: $1749
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC 10G Graphics Card: $1799
RTX 3090
- Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) 24G Graphics Card: $2749
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X3 24G Graphics Card: $2749
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iCHILL 24G Graphics Card: $2799
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G OC Graphics Card: $2839
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24G Graphics Card: $2859
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24G Graphics Card: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24G Graphics Card: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X TRIO 24G Graphics Card: $2969
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Vision 24G OC Graphics Card: $2999
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24G Graphics Card: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G Graphics Card: $3069
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24G Graphics Card: $3139
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra 24G Graphics Card: $3249
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 24G Graphics Card: $3299
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC 24G Graphics Card: $3399
Mwave: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing
The only retailer to have Founders Edition cards, the Sydney-based started Mwave with 7 separate models of the 3080 and a few more of the 3090. As of the middle of November, they now stock 44.
RTX 3080
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 1-Click OC 10GB Video Card: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X OC 10GB Video Card: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1379
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 10GB Video Card: $1399
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming UPRISING EPIC-X RGB 10GB Video Card: $1399
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X3 10GB Video Card: $1399
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE 10GB Video Card: $1399
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1449
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X4 10GB Video Card: $1449
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB Video Card: $1449
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10GB Video Card: $1469
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1479
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC 10GB Video Card: $1499
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING 10GB Video Card: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10GB Video Card: $1499
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB Video Card: $1499
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC 10GB Video Card: $1599
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10GB Video Card: $1649
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 ROG Strix Gaming 10GB Video Card: $1699
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10GB Video Card: $1749
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 ROG Strix OC 10GB Video Card: $1799
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 10GB Video Card: $1859
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 10GB Video Card: $1859
Remember the days when $1500 or $1600 was the high point for an RTX 3080? Oh. That was only October.
RTX 3090
There’s no Founders Edition RTX 3090 cards left, unfortunately, meaning the cheapest RTX 3090 available will set you back $2749.
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG 1-Click OC 24GB Video Card: $2749
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X3 24GB Video Card: $2799
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC 24GB Video Card: $2839
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB 24GB Video Card: $2899
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 XLR8 Gaming UPRISING EPIC-X RGB 24GB Video Card: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE 24GB Video Card: $2899
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE OC 24GB Video Card: $2899
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24GB Video Card: $2969
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC 24GB Video Card: $2999
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24GB Video Card: $2999
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 24GB Video Card: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 VISION OC 24GB Video Card: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24GB Video Card: $3099
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24GB Video Card: $3099
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24GB Video Card: $3139
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 GAMING 24GB Video Card: $3149
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING 24GB Video Card: $3199
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24GB Video Card: $3299
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gaming 24GB Video Card: $3299
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix Gaming OC 24GB Video Card: $3399
The Galax and Inno3D “cheaper” RTX 3090 cards were in stock at the time of writing, if that’s something you fancy. That said, if you can hold out until January the GTX 3080 Ti might be a better option.
MSY: Australian RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Pricing
MSY has some stock of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 now, although they’re far from the cheapest models you’ll find.
RTX 3080
- Asus Nvidia (TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING) 10GB RTX 3080 TUF GAMING VGA Card: $1499
- Gigabyte Nvidia (N3080EAGLE OC-10GD) 10GB RTX 3080 EAGLE OC PCI-E Gaming VGA Card: $1499
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC) 10GB RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X: $1499
- Gigabyte Nvidia (N3080GAMING OC-10GD) 10GB RTX 3080 GAMING OC: $1599
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G) 10GB RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO: $1599
- Asus Nvidia (TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING) 10GB RTX 3080 TUF GAMING: $1599
RTX 3090
- Gigabyte Nvidia (N3090EAGLE OC-24GD) 24GB RTX 3090 EAGLE OC PCI-E Gaming: $2899
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC) 24GB RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC: $2899
- MSI Nvidia GeForce (RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO 24G) 24GB RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO: $2999
- Asus Nvidia GeForce (TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING) 24GB RTX 3090 TUF GAMING OC: $3199
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce (N3090AORUS X-24GD) 24GB RTX 3090 AORUS XTREME: $3399
Computers & Parts Land (CPL): Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
Another Victorian-based retailer, CPL has several RTX 3080 models up for sale. Most are around the same price range, although the ASUS ROG Strix is pushing almost RTX 2080 Ti-launch levels of pricing.
RTX 3080
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC Graphics Card: $1379
- INNO3D C30803-106XX-1810VA37 GEFORCE RTX 3080: $1379
- ASUS TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB: $1399
- Leadtek GeForce RTX 3080 HURRICANE: $1399
- INNO3D C30804-106XX-1810VA36 GEFORCE RTX 3080, ICHILL X4 10G: $1449
- GIGABYTE GEFORCE RTX 3080 GAMING OC: $1469
- MSI GEFORCE RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G GRAPHICS CARD: $1469
- GIGABYTE GV-N3080VISION OC: $1469
- ASUS TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING Graphics Card: $1489
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Master 10GB: $1639
- Gigabyte GV-N3080AORUS X-10GD VGA XTREME Card: $1749
- ASUS ROG STRIX GEFORCE RTX 3080 OC: $1799
RTX 3090
- GALAX GEFORCE RTX™ 3090 SG (1-CLICK OC): $2749
- INNO3D C30904-246XX-1880VA36 RTX 3090 ICHILL X4: $2799
- MSI RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC: $2839
- Gigabyte GV-N3090EAGLE OC-24GD GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24GB: $2859
- ASUS TUF-RTX3090-24G-GAMING: $2899
- Gigabyte GV-N3090GAMING-OC-24GD GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC: $2969
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio: $2969
- ASUS TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING TUF Gaming GeForce: $2999
- Gigabyte GV-N3090VISION-OC-24GD GeForce RTX 3090 VISION OC: $2999
- Gigabyte GV-N3090TURBO-24GDGeForce RTX 3090 Turbo: $3069
- Leadtek GeForce RTX 3090 HURRICANE: $3099
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Master: $3139
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME: $3299
- ASUS ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $3399
Instead of $1699 being the ceiling for an RTX 3080, it’s now $1799.
Centercom: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
Another Victorian retailer, Centercom only has one listing for the 3090, although they are also selling prebuilt systems. The company has a fair few RTX 3070 models listed, but not many RTX 3080 cards.
RTX 3080
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10GB GDDR6X: $1379
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X OC 10GB: $1429
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC: $1469
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC: $1499
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER: $1649
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Aorus Extreme 10GB GDDR6X: $1779
RTX 3090
- Galax GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC): $2749
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G: $2839
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF 24GB GAMING: $2949
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING OC: $2969
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF 24GB OC Gaming: $2999
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24GB: $3069
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME: $3299
- Asus GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix OC 24GB: $3399
Newegg: Australian RTX 3080, 3090 Pricing
Despite Newegg’s global size and reach, the company was all out of RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards at the time of writing. There are a couple of models
So if you want a RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 in Australia, and you missed your chances with the Founders Edition raffle, this is what it’ll really cost you. It was expensive at the time of launch, and while some models have shifted around in price, I’ve also noticed a few models have risen by $30 or $50 as well.
Were there any stores or listings missed that you think we should include? Let us know in the comments!