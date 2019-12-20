Control's Being Turned Into A Tabletop RPG By The Genius Behind The Carly Rae Jepsen Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The combination of Carly Rae Jepsen and a tabletop RPG was one of the best bits of news this year, so before Christmas arrives I have the great pleasure of letting you know: the same creator has a new tabletop RPG on the way, based on one of the best games of the year.

After Boy Problems and Black Heart, RPG writer and designer Colin Cummings has announced In Case of an Emergency. It's based on the same rules underpinning Black Heart (which was inspired by another great casual video game, The Yawhg).

"You work at foundation., a global corporation known for its cutting edge inventions and sketchy treatment of its labour force," the description says. "It stays on top by exploiting the paranormal and the metaphysical, and you are now trapped due to an 'incident'."

Image: Colin Cummings

Instead of taking place in a village full of cultists, choosing roles from day to day, the RPG takes place in a Control-esque bureau trying to trap you and the other players. Players choose departments to explore, earning abilities from the powers within, while uncovering stories about the history of the foundation.

In Case of An Emergency was originally planned for a Halloween release, although at the time of writing it's not yet available - but there's still a 2019 ETA, so it might drop before the new year. But in a sign of things to come, Cummings wrote on Twitter that he's also working on adapting parts of Disco Elysium for a new RPG:

A Disco Elysium one-shot would be incredible. Patreon backers can access the PDFs for the other two Carly Rae Jepsen RPGs, Boy Problems and Black Heart, here.

