Control Is Going For $34 On PS4 Now

Image: Remedy Entertainment

It's great timing given the first major DLC is about to drop this week, but if you haven't played Control, now is the perfect time.

The deal is available through the PlayStation Store right now, with anyone able to grab the standard edition of Jesse Faden's adventure for $33.98. That's a huge deal on any platform: the cheapest Control has been on PC is $58, for example.

The base Control experience was one of my favourite games last year, and the game's performance in consoles has been improved since launch. And nobody makes weird, David Lynch-inspired environments with such a solid grounding in mechanics like Remedy. The game is just fun to play and traverse once you start floating around everywhere. It's a ton of fun, and if you haven't played it, now's the perfect time.

The PSN deal will be live until April 2. You can check it out and grab the game via this link.

