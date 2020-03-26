Control Is Going For $34 On PS4 Now

In Defence of Persona 5’s Ryuji

It's great timing given the first major DLC is about to drop this week, but if you haven't played Control, now is the perfect time.

The deal is available through the PlayStation Store right now, with anyone able to grab the standard edition of Jesse Faden's adventure for $33.98. That's a huge deal on any platform: the cheapest Control has been on PC is $58, for example.

The base Control experience was one of my favourite games last year, and the game's performance in consoles has been improved since launch. And nobody makes weird, David Lynch-inspired environments with such a solid grounding in mechanics like Remedy. The game is just fun to play and traverse once you start floating around everywhere. It's a ton of fun, and if you haven't played it, now's the perfect time.

The PSN deal will be live until April 2. You can check it out and grab the game via this link.

Grow my little rock friends, grow!

The combination of Carly Rae Jepsen and a tabletop RPG was one of the best bits of news this year, so before Christmas arrives I have the great pleasure of letting you know: the same creator has a new tabletop RPG on the way, based on one of the best games of the year.

Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break. It’s a twisted, haunting odyssey through an old post-WWII office building under siege by parasitic beings from another dimension. Control has all the standard elements of a regular third-person shooter, but its exhaustive world building and all-consuming eeriness make it much more.

"What Dungeons and Dragons class should I play?" is the kind of question you could answer with a cursory quiz, but that would be a mistake. You owe it to yourself - and to your D&D dungeon master - to think holistically about character class, maybe the most important choice you'll make in a D&D game.
Sure, you can read a world of books on Android or iPhone. But not everyone wants to risk accidentally dropping all their 2-factor authentication prompts into a tub of water, and sometimes it's just nice to pick up something that won't get bombarded with notifications for email and social media. Kindles are great for that. So if you're picking one up - or gifting one to a friend or family member - you'll need something to read. Here's 12 sci-fi and fantasy books to start with.

