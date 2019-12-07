GOG Has Some Ripper Deals On Some PC Classics

Everybody's favourite DRM-free game seller, GOG, has some fantastic deals running this week on classic Activision, Paradox and Ubisoft PC titles — but they won't stick around long, so if you're in the mood for your next video game romp, check out what's on offer, but be sure to get in quick. These deals are only running until early next week.

Activision

GOG's Activision sale is set to expire on Tuesday around 1AM AEST, but until then, you can grab some great prices on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines (and catch up before next year's sequel), the King's Quest series and a whole bunch of classic 90s PC titles. Here's the highlights.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines: $14.59

Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition: $11.69

Caesar: $6.39

King's Quest 1-3: $7.29

King's Quest 4-6: $7.29

King's Quest 7-8: $7.29

Pharoah + Cleopatra: $7.29

Space Quest 1-3: $3.69

Space Quest: 4-6: $3.69

The Zork Anthology: $5.69

Dark Reign + Expansion: $7.29

Dark Reign 2: $4.39

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers: $6.19

Quest for Glory 1-5: $9.49

Arcanum: Of Streamworks and Magick Obscura: $2.19

GUN: $7.29

Wizards & Warriors: $6.99

Phantasmagoria: $9.49

The Dagger of Amon Ra: $4.79

Codename: ICEMAN: $4.79

Rise of the Dragon: $6.99

TimeShift: $14.59

Paradox

Over on GOG's Paradox sale, also ending Tuesday 1am AEST, we've got a handful of classics, including the entire Age of Wonders franchise on sale.

Age of Wonders: $1.79

Age of Wonders 2: $3.69

Age of Wonders 3: $8.50

Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords: $11.49

Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms: $6.99

King Arthur Collection: $7.29

King Arthur II: $5.49

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Edition: $2.89

Ubisoft

And finally we're in the last days of GOG's Ubisoft sale, which ends around Sunday 1am AEST. There's some great prices on Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Far Cry and more!

Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut: $5.09

Beyond Good & Evil: $2.59

Anno 1701 A.D.: $3.79

Anno 1602 A.D.: $3.79

Albion: $3.79

Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood; $1.89

Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway: $3.79

Crusaders of Might and Magic: $3.79

Driver: Parallel Lines: $3.79

Far Cry: $5.99

Far Cry 2: Fortune's Edition: $5.99

Heroes of Might and Magic: $3.79

Heroes of Might and Magic 2: $3.79

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: $3.79

Heroes of Might and Magic 4: $3.79

Heroes of Might and Magic 5: $7.50

Might and Magic 6-Pack: $3.79

Might and Magic 7: $2.269

Might and Magic 8: $1.89

Might and Magic 9: $2.29

Prince of Persia: $5.09

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones: $5.09

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within: $5.09

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time: $5.09

Rayman 2: The Great Escape: $3.79

Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc: $3.79

Rayman Origins: $5.09

Settlers 4: $7.49

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: $5.09

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: $5.09

World in Conflict: Complete Edition: $5.09

There's some classics here, but don't forget, you'll have to get in lickety-split if you're looking at grabbing them for your shame pile!