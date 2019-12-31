Modern Warfare Players Are Being Killed By... A Chair

The Uncharted Movie Can't Catch A Break

There are plenty of ways to die in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but nobody ever suspects the office chair.

A few days back, a Reddit user discovered that they could melee the two chairs inside the hotel of the St. Petrograd map, spinning the office chairs until the furniture struck back. It seems that either chair’s collision with a player will cause insta-death.

In the video clip provided, the player is in a match of “Infected” on St. Petrograd. I decided to test out the same chairs in other game modes to see if they’re similarly hostile outside of Infected. I knifed the hotel chairs in both Free-for-All and Team Deathmatch, and I always met the same grisly fate afterwards: Death by spinny chair.

I’ve been killed by friendly care packages, random explosions, ridiculous claims of fall damage, and had my weapons randomly disappear from my hands before a gunfight, but St. Petrograd was my first death by office chair. Afterwards, I needed to discover if there were more deadly chairs that would retaliate in Modern Warfare. The recently added “Vacant” map has similar office chairs, but my melee attacks on those went unchallenged. The chairs wouldn’t even spin when I struck them.

Of course, that doesn’t mean other furniture or décor isn’t equally hostile as those hotel chairs. They just might not have been exposed yet.

