Moving To Mixer Cost Shroud Two-Thirds Of His Audience

Accept exclusivity at your peril. The battle between Twitch and Mixer has resulted in some high profile streamers abandoning their traditional homes for lucrative deals, but new figures have shown the effect the switch can have.
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek was one of the biggest stars on Twitch, favoured for his brand of highly skilled, highly chilled gameplay in competitive shooters like Apex Legends, PUBG and others. When he announced his departure to Mixer, the former CS:GO professional had over seven million followers on Twitch and a high of 15 million hours viewed (the month Apex Legends launched).
But that move has come at a price. Before Shroud's transition to the Microsoft streaming service, the Canadian had a unique US livestream audience of 718,000 unique viewers. According to Streammetrics, that figure collapsed in November to 231,000 unique viewers in November. More staggeringly, only 15 percent of viewers followed Shroud from Twitch to Mixer.
It's a fair drop given Shroud's viewership in the US, which is a huge deal for brands and advertisers that want to work with Shroud, and part of the reason why Shroud was able to command what's believed to be a sizeable appearance fee for promoting Apex Legends (but not as much as the $US1 million Ninja received).
That said, Shroud's appeal is having a good impact on the streaming platform. 127,000 viewers in the US watched Mixer as a result of Shroud's stream, StreamMetrics reports, and almost half of those who watched Shroud on Mixer throughout November came from those who'd watched the streamer on Twitch just a month prior.
It's worth reiterating that all of these views are US exclusive, and StreamMetrics didn't provide any comparisons on the impact of Shroud's non-US followers or views. At the time of writing, Shroud has just over 878,000 followers on Mixer: notably less than his highs on Twitch, but a fairly decent result considering the following has only been building for just over a month, and competition on Mixer isn't as frantic as that on Twitch. The exclusivity deal will also give Shroud an advantage in the longer term particularly around major Xbox-related games and exclusives next year, since Microsoft went to the expense of poaching him to begin with.
It's a good insight into the cost and effect of switching platforms, a decision more and more streamers are weighing up. Twitch and Mixer streamers, however, will likely take their lessons from similar wars fought in China where the streaming platforms there relied on talent development programs to replace major stars who left. Chinese stars who switched from one major platform to another found their popularity wane, with smaller streamers taking the place and prominence of those who left.
"Because of Douyu's talent development programs, if top streamers got poached, the top streamers suffered in popularity, not Douyu ... tier 2 talented streamers rose and assumed place of top streamers who left," Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau, a commentator, analyst and former general manager of Immortals, told Abacus.
Crediting the notion of "people can't watch person A who is no longer on the platform they use/prefer, but person B remains to fill the void" to 'talent development programs' is an absolute laugh. Does that guy have shares in Douyu or something?
If people want to watch someone play a particular game but don't want to leave the platform of their choice then it's inevitable a new Ninja, Shroud, etc, will surface... And that empty, soul sucking void will fill itself with or without action from the platform.
On an unrelated note, I'm going to start taking credit for the Earth orbiting the Sun... I feel that miss attributing credit for things is something I can really get behind, especially if it lets me put 'analyst' down as a job title.
Also makes you wonder, is Twitch inflating top streamer viewer numbers?
It's one of those things isn't it? We could never really know.
Because there's no way of knowing for certain that they were doing it, short of inside access to their systems or you being the one that is doing it for them.
"But what does Bob actually do in that office all day?"
"Janitor stuff."
I thought that was something that they were known to be doing? I've seen a few articles (even here on Kotaku) that talk about twitch streams being embedded onto wiki articles or similar that would count as viewers of that wiki to the streamers active viewership