Valve Removes Nazi Steam Profiles After German Complaints

Far-right groups that often employed Nazi-inspired language have long been able to create ugly little dens on Steam without facing too much resistance. Last year, Valve quietly deleted many hate groups in the wake of sustained reporting from publications like Vice, but Steam’s owners weren’t comprehensive in their approach, leaving many questionable groups unscathed. Now a German regulatory body has said that it made the company delete over 50 instances of user-created Steam content that referenced Nazis.
German television and radio regulatory body the Media Authority of Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (commonly abbreviated to “MA HSH”) said in a recent release that it got Valve to remove 30 user profiles and 28 wallpapers that it deemed illegal under German law, citing the country’s Interstate Treaty On The Protection Of Minors. It pointed to people with usernames like “Führer” and “Holocaust,” as well as groups with names like “Reconquista Germania.” It noted that in Germany, this kind of language is only permitted in “exceptional cases,” such as “if its use is for research or teaching, or if it is criticism or satire.” These profiles and groups, the regulatory body decided, were clear violations.
“With a few exceptions, Steam removed all content, including the group ‘Reconquista Germania,’ which in its group description demanded the extermination of world Jewry,” wrote MA HSH (via GamesIndustry.biz), as translated by Jalopnik features editor Raphael Orlove.
The regulatory body said Valve also promised that it would do a better job of training community moderators so as to prevent “future violations.” Kotaku reached out to Valve to learn more about its plans, but as of this publishing, the company had yet to reply.
In the meantime, it seems like Valve still has a ways to go when it comes to cracking down on hateful content. As with many tech giants, its current method is inconsistent and characterised by pressure from outside forces, whether that means news publications, regulatory bodies, or in recent cases, mass shootings. Valve is a massively wealthy company with vast resources, so it really has no excuse for its scattershot approach. And yet, as the MA HSH points out: “Steam is very popular with older children and adolescents because of its many options. However, right-wing extremists also use the platform to propagate their propaganda and recruit new followers.”
It's still a monumental task considering the size of the platform. Or is it that you want them to automate it all? There's no way they can get human eyes on absolutely everything.
At least if they automate it all, then you can have another article about how big bad Valve accidentally deleted profiles, etc, it shouldn't have, right?
I dunno, would it be that hard to have a list of these words (which could be updated as the language continues to morph) in some kind of filter that just pings an email to an address that a person can go through and say yay or nay to?
For years companies have been using that sort of automated filtering that elevates flagged content to a human... And it still flags so much it shouldn't and causes issues non stop, especially with the human element only serving to further add to the mess by either being too lenient, or too strict. It's absolutely impossible to get everyone to agree on what is acceptable and what is not, which is the entire problem.
Some people would have you banned for ever using certain words, context be damned. While others would actually spend two seconds to actually read the content, instead of just banning someone who was having a discussion about history.
I'd argue a sufficiently advanced computer/AI would absolutely manage this sort of thing better than even the most diverse collection of human moderators ever could, but we're not there yet and it's unlikely we will be for a very long time... Even then you'd still have people disagreeing and thinking it's Skynet in disguise.
It's simpler than that though. I've occasionally typied in words like "nazi" into the community search function for lols and found literally hundreds of hits. If I can do it, and the MA HSH can do it, then it really wouldn't take much for Valve to put one of their moderators on google duty occasionally to throw in a range of offensive search terms into their own engine and see what pops up. It doesn't take a mathematics degree, sheesh.
See, you're 100% right, but because this particular issue the article is about is a hard one to oppose without being a dickhead (being pro-nazi speech or whatever) you're gonna get the downvotes.