How Our Bias Affects Reviews

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Leaks To Kick Off 2020

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2019

2019's Video Games, In Under Two Minutes

Gif: YouTube

2019 is on its way out. Just like every year, Malcolm Klock has cut together some of the year’s biggest games and crammed them into less than two minutes for your reminiscing/enjoyment.

There’s a few games in this video I completely forgot (Far Cry New Dawn does not feel like this year to me), but when all put together to some chill Outer Wilds beats, 2019 looked like a pretty good year. For games, anyway.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au board-games books feature gametek

How Our Bias Affects Reviews

You are in a store, holding a movie in your hand. You’re planning to buy it, because you looked at the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) earlier, and saw it has a 7.5 out of 10 average rating from 200 people. But you haven’t read any full-length reviews. A stranger sees you standing there and comes over to you. ‘I’ve watched that,’ he says. ‘It was awful. I didn’t like it at all.’ And he walks out of the store. Would you still buy the movie?
forum peter-tieryas tell-us-dammit

What Games On Your Backlog Do You Want To Finish This New Year?

Every December, I wonder where the year went. Every week before January 1st, I wonder what games from my backlog I will finally get to in the New Year.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles