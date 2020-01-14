A Very Frosty, Expensive Game Boy

The 87 Games I Played Last Year And The Ones I Recommend

Artist Daniel Arsham, who in 2018 quietly collaborated on one of the sneakers of the year, often makes and sells very expensive, very sought-after stuff on his personal site. Loads of them are from his “future relic” series, where everyday pieces of tech and pop culture are reimagined as archaeological remains, and the next one is the Game Boy.

Many of his previous future relics have sold for $US500 ($724) retail and then thousands at resale, so this is a little more exclusive than your average Nintendo collectable, even if the crystal effect is just for show (it’s actually made of resin). Whether it’s worth that much to you is up to, well, you.

I’m madly in love with the detail on that cart though.

It’ll go on sale on January 17.

