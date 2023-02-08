Game Boy Games Are Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo just announced as part of its latest Direct that a range of Game Boy games will be coming to the Switch’s online service. They’ll include Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance games, but there’s a catch for the latter.

The company spent most of the announcement covering original Game Boy games, before announcing that some Colour games will be coming later. They then announced that Game Boy Advance games will also be available to play, only these ones will only be available on the more expensive Expansion Pack subscriber tier.

Most of the games are available to play right now. If you’re wondering about multiplayer, don’t sweat it; you can sit two Switch’s down and play together just like you could with a link cable.

Some of the games announced include Minish Cap (pictured above), Link’s Awakening, Gargoyle’s Quest, Metroid 2, Wario Land 3, Kirby’s Dreamland, Super Mario Advance 4, Game & Watch and Wario Ware Inc.

We’ll add the full list of games when Nintendo releases the list. Until then, here’s a video featuring most of them: