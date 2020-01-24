All The New Anime On Animelab This Month

Studio Ghibli movies might be coming to Netflix, but if you're after specialist, niche anime, then it's services like Animelab you're after. The Aussie-run service has just added a massive chunk of dubs and subs to the platform.
All the series and movies below are now live, with the majority of the below being available in subs and dubs. Some of the headline series include Ace Attorney, the Devil May Cry animated series, Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On, SENRAN KAGURA, Yuri!!! on ICE and Lupin the Third PART4.
- 18if
- A Centaur's Life A Sister's All You Need
- Ace Attorney
- AFTERLOST
- Ah! My Goddess: Flights of Fancy
- Ai Tenchi Muyo
- Ai Yori Aoshi
- Air Gear
- Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor
- Akiba's Trip The Animation
- Alice & Zoroku
- ALL OUT!!
- Angels of Death
- Anime-Gataris
- Aria the Scarlet Ammo
- Baldr Force Exe
- Bamboo Blade
- Barakamon
- Basilisk
- Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls Ben-To
- Big Windup!
- Bikini Warriors
- Black Blood Brothers
- BlazBlue: Alter Memory
- Blessing of the Campanella
- Blood Blockade Battlefront S2
- Boogiepop and Others
- Brothers Conflict
- Buddy Complex
- Bungo Stray Dogs
- C3 Anime
- Castle Town Dandelion Chaos Dragon
- Chio's School Road Chobits
- Chrome Shelled Regios CHRONOS RULER
- citrus
- Classroom of the Elite Claymore
- Clockwork Planet
- Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ Conception
- Concrete Revolutio
- Convenience Store Boy Friends
- Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime
- Coyote Ragtime Show
- D.Gray-man
- DAIMIDALER: PRINCE VS. PENGUIN EMPIRE
- Dance with Devils
- Dances with the Dragons
- Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody
- Devil May Cry
- Doamayger-D
- DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL El Cazador de la Bruja elDLIVE
- ENDRO!
- Fafner
- Free!
- Fruits Basket (2001) Full Metal Panic!
- Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu Fuuka
- Gamers!
- GANGSTA.
- Ga-Rei-Zero
- GARO THE ANIMATION GARO -VANISHING LINEGhost Hunt
- Ghost in the Shell: Arise Glass Fleet
- Golden Kamuy
- Gunslinger Girl
- Gunslinger Girl - Il Teatrino
- Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor
- Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens
- HAKYU HOSHIN ENGI
- HANEBADO!
- Harukana Receive Heat Guy J
- Heroic Age
- Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic HINAMATSURI
- Hinomaru Sumo
- Hyouka
- In Another World With My Smartphone Initial D
- ISEKAI QUARTET
- JINSEI - Life Consulting JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR Junji Ito Collection Jyu-Oh-Sei
- Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for SpiritsKanon
- KARAKAI JOZU NO TAKAGI-SAN Keijo!!!!!!!!
- Kenka Bancho Otome -Girl Beats BoysKiddy Girl-AND
- Kiddy Grade
- Kingdom
- King's Game
- Kino's Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series
- Kiss Him, Not Me
- Knight's & Magic
- Kochoki
- Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life KONOHANA KITAN
- Koro Sensei Quest!
- Kurau Phantom Memory
- Laughing Under the Clouds
- Le Chevalier D'Eon
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Level E
- Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King
- LUPIN THE 3rd PART4
- Meiji Tokyo Renka
- Midnight occult civil servants
- Million Arthur
- Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou MIX
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN Advent of the Red Comet
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Moeyo Ken
- Mongolian Chop Squad
- Monster Hunter Stories Ride On
- Murder Princess
- Mushi-Shi
- My Bride is a Mermaid
- My First Girlfriend is a Gal
- My Roommate is a Cat
- Nabari no Ou
- Noein: To Your Other Self NO-RIN
- Omamori Himari
- OniAi
- Peach Girl
- Planetarian
- Project Blue Earth SOS [email protected]
- Puzzle & Dragons X RADIANT
- Rainbow Days
- Rainy Cocoa
- Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace
- RErideD – Derrida, who leaps through time –
- Restaurant to Another World
- RideBack
- Rinshi!! Ekodachan RobiHachi
- Rumbling Hearts
- Saga of Tanya the Evil
- SAIYUKI RELOAD BLAST
- Sakura Quest
- Sakura Wars the Movie
- Sands of Destruction Sarazanmai
- Sasami Magical Girls Club
- Save Me! Lollipop
- School Rumble
- Scrapped Princess
- Sengoku BASARA - End of Judgement
- SENRAN KAGURA
- Seven Mortal Sins Sgt. Frog
- Shattered Angels Shigurui: Death Frenzy Shuffle!
- Solty Rei
- Space Battleship TIRAMISU Speed Grapher
- Spice and Wolf
- SSSS.GRIDMAN
- Star Blazers
- Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist Suzuka
- Tales of Vesperia
- Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki
- Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar
- The Galaxy Railways
- The Helpful Fox Senko-san
- The Legend of the Legendary Heroes
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar
- The Morose Mononokean
- The Quintessential Quintuplets
- The Record of Lodoss War
- The Reflection
- The Royal Tutor
- The Sacred Blacksmith
- The Silver Guardian
- The Sword With No Name
- The Wallflower
- Tokyo Majin
- Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Trickster
- Trinity Blood
- Tsubasa RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE
- Tsugumomo
- Tsukigakirei
- TSUKIUTA. The Animation
- Tsuredure Children
- UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie
- Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight
- Unbreakable Machine-Doll
- Utawarerumono
- Venus Project -Climax
- Venus Versus Virus
- We Without Wings
- WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?
- xxxHOLiC
- Yamada's First Time: B Gata H Kei
- Yona of the Dawn
- Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yuri!!! on ICE
- Zillion
- ZOMBIE LAND SAGA
You can browse all of the available shows over on the Animelab website, or through the mobile/console app.
For me the two standouts are Tenchi Muyo and Record of Lodoss War. If you want to see the anime that is considered the progenitor of the harem genre I recommend watching "Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki". Record of Lodoss War is for those that are tired of the Isekai genre and want to see some classic true fantasy anime based on Pen and Paper RPG style worlds.
The other (more recent) classics I'd recommend are Scrapped Princess and Spice and Wolf but honestly there's a lot you can't go wrong with on that list. It's going to be a long, long weekend.
Now if only they'd bring the entire Slayers and Utena series to it then I could die happy. (Even though I already have them on DVD...)
My brother and I actually watched a ton of Tenchi Muyo on VHS tapes. That series @[email protected]
Actually still looking for the full Tsubasa Chronicles series somewhere, because I never got to see the end of that.
Record of Lodoss War (as long as its the first OVA series and not the TV series) is definitely a standout that caught my attention right away. I haven't actually seen the TV series, but it definitely takes a jump to the more 'anime' stylings as opposed to the more realistic feel of the original. Legend of Crystania I couldn't get through even tho it featured two of my favourite Lodoss War characters.