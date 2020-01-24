All The New Anime On Animelab This Month

Image: Lupin the Third PART4

Studio Ghibli movies might be coming to Netflix, but if you're after specialist, niche anime, then it's services like Animelab you're after. The Aussie-run service has just added a massive chunk of dubs and subs to the platform.

All the series and movies below are now live, with the majority of the below being available in subs and dubs. Some of the headline series include Ace Attorney, the Devil May Cry animated series, Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On, SENRAN KAGURA, Yuri!!! on ICE and Lupin the Third PART4.

18if

A Centaur's Life A Sister's All You Need

Ace Attorney

AFTERLOST

Ah! My Goddess: Flights of Fancy

Ai Tenchi Muyo

Ai Yori Aoshi

Air Gear

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor

Akiba's Trip The Animation

Alice & Zoroku

ALL OUT!!

Angels of Death

Anime-Gataris

Aria the Scarlet Ammo

Baldr Force Exe

Bamboo Blade

Barakamon

Basilisk

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls Ben-To

Big Windup!

Bikini Warriors

Black Blood Brothers

BlazBlue: Alter Memory

Blessing of the Campanella

Blood Blockade Battlefront S2

Boogiepop and Others

Brothers Conflict

Buddy Complex

Bungo Stray Dogs

C3 Anime

Castle Town Dandelion Chaos Dragon

Chio's School Road Chobits

Chrome Shelled Regios CHRONOS RULER

citrus

Classroom of the Elite Claymore

Clockwork Planet

Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ Conception

Concrete Revolutio

Convenience Store Boy Friends

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime

Coyote Ragtime Show

D.Gray-man

DAIMIDALER: PRINCE VS. PENGUIN EMPIRE

Dance with Devils

Dances with the Dragons

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

Devil May Cry

Doamayger-D

DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL El Cazador de la Bruja elDLIVE

ENDRO!

Fafner

Free!

Fruits Basket (2001) Full Metal Panic!

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu Fuuka

Gamers!

GANGSTA.

Ga-Rei-Zero

GARO THE ANIMATION GARO -VANISHING LINEGhost Hunt

Ghost in the Shell: Arise Glass Fleet

Golden Kamuy

Gunslinger Girl

Gunslinger Girl - Il Teatrino

Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

HAKYU HOSHIN ENGI

HANEBADO!

Harukana Receive Heat Guy J

Heroic Age

Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic HINAMATSURI

Hinomaru Sumo

Hyouka

In Another World With My Smartphone Initial D

ISEKAI QUARTET

JINSEI - Life Consulting JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR Junji Ito Collection Jyu-Oh-Sei

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for SpiritsKanon

KARAKAI JOZU NO TAKAGI-SAN Keijo!!!!!!!!

Kenka Bancho Otome -Girl Beats BoysKiddy Girl-AND

Kiddy Grade

Kingdom

King's Game

Kino's Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series

Kiss Him, Not Me

Knight's & Magic

Kochoki

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life KONOHANA KITAN

Koro Sensei Quest!

Kurau Phantom Memory

Laughing Under the Clouds

Le Chevalier D'Eon

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Level E

Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King

LUPIN THE 3rd PART4

Meiji Tokyo Renka

Midnight occult civil servants

Million Arthur

Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou MIX

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN Advent of the Red Comet

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Moeyo Ken

Mongolian Chop Squad

Monster Hunter Stories Ride On

Murder Princess

Mushi-Shi

My Bride is a Mermaid

My First Girlfriend is a Gal

My Roommate is a Cat

Nabari no Ou

Noein: To Your Other Self NO-RIN

Omamori Himari

OniAi

Peach Girl

Planetarian

Project Blue Earth SOS [email protected]

Puzzle & Dragons X RADIANT

Rainbow Days

Rainy Cocoa

Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace

RErideD – Derrida, who leaps through time –

Restaurant to Another World

RideBack

Rinshi!! Ekodachan RobiHachi

Rumbling Hearts

Saga of Tanya the Evil

SAIYUKI RELOAD BLAST

Sakura Quest

Sakura Wars the Movie

Sands of Destruction Sarazanmai

Sasami Magical Girls Club

Save Me! Lollipop

School Rumble

Scrapped Princess

Sengoku BASARA - End of Judgement

SENRAN KAGURA

Seven Mortal Sins Sgt. Frog

Shattered Angels Shigurui: Death Frenzy Shuffle!

Solty Rei

Space Battleship TIRAMISU Speed Grapher

Spice and Wolf

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Star Blazers

Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist Suzuka

Tales of Vesperia

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki

Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar

The Galaxy Railways

The Helpful Fox Senko-san

The Legend of the Legendary Heroes

The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar

The Morose Mononokean

The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Record of Lodoss War

The Reflection

The Royal Tutor

The Sacred Blacksmith

The Silver Guardian

The Sword With No Name

The Wallflower

Tokyo Majin

Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Trickster

Trinity Blood

Tsubasa RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE

Tsugumomo

Tsukigakirei

TSUKIUTA. The Animation

Tsuredure Children

UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie

Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight

Unbreakable Machine-Doll

Utawarerumono

Venus Project -Climax

Venus Versus Virus

We Without Wings

WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?

xxxHOLiC

Yamada's First Time: B Gata H Kei

Yona of the Dawn

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yuri!!! on ICE

Zillion

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA

You can browse all of the available shows over on the Animelab website, or through the mobile/console app.