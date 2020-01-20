Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

The good news is that Netflix just got the rights to stream pretty much every major Studio Ghibli release, from Totoro to Princess Mononoke to Ponyo. Even better news: it's all coming to Netflix Australia.

Ghibli’s homeland has its own rights deals, and in North America HBO Max has access to the catalogue, but today’s announcement means literally everywhere else, from Europe to Australasia, will have access to the following movies as part of their Netflix subscriptions, and they’ll start rolling out from February through to April.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Feb. 1: Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), Tales from Earthsea (2006)

March 1: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999), Spirited Away (2001), The Cat Returns (2002), Arrietty (2010), The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1: Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013), When Marnie Was There (2014).

Netflix is going to provide subtitles in 28 languages, while there will be dubs available in 20.

If you’re unsure as to which order to watch them, this guide might help you out.

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    Well, at least now I have the option to watch Grave of the Fireflies on the train if I want.

    Reply
    1
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      Sir, your sobbing is making the other passengers uncomfortable.

      Reply
      4
  • agentofevil @agentofevil

    Wonder which rips they are. I have the blu ray box set and they are amazing

    Reply
    1
    • gazzadbro @gazzadbro

      wondering the same thing as i have the madman blu rays also

      Reply
      0
  • crowdedtrousers @crowdedtrousers

    Aww yeah! Ghibli discs never seem to be on special. Time for some binging

    Reply
    0

