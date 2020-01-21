The Next Giant Gundam Statue Is Coming To Yokohama

AMD Ryzen 3700X & 3900X: The Kotaku Australia Review

Gif: ガンダムチャンネル

Last fall, a new giant Gundam statue was announced. At the time, it was said the statue would move. This week, more details were revealed about the upcoming life-sized Gundam.

According to The Mainichi, the Gundam will be erected near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory. 

The 18-metre tall Gundam will have walkways, allowing visitors to get up close to the statue.

The Gundam Factory will consist of two sections: the giant statue and an exhibit area explaining how it works. There will also be a gift shop and a cafe. 

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    It totally looks like their building an actual mech under the guise of a tourist attraction.

    0

