The Next Giant Gundam Statue Is Coming To Yokohama

Last fall, a new giant Gundam statue was announced. At the time, it was said the statue would move. This week, more details were revealed about the upcoming life-sized Gundam.

According to The Mainichi, the Gundam will be erected near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.

The 18-metre tall Gundam will have walkways, allowing visitors to get up close to the statue.

The Gundam Factory will consist of two sections: the giant statue and an exhibit area explaining how it works. There will also be a gift shop and a cafe.