This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

The Seven Deadly Sins Anime Is Looking Pretty Rough

Image: All: 2ch

Damn. The latest season of Seven Deadly Sins features some iffy animation. No doubt it will get cleaned up for the ultimate Blu-ray release, but in the meantime, fans have to contend with some jarring art.

Via 2ch, here are some of the most egregious examples. Granted, animators are overworked and rushed, but it might be wise to dial that back when the finished product is getting impacted to this extent:

As this r/anime thread points out, A-1 Studio did the first three seasons of Seven Deadly Sins. The third and current one ended up in the hands of Studio Deen. It doesn’t look like the transition was smooth and hopefully, the season can get cleaned up.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au best-of feature gaming-podcasts podcasts

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles