Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
All you have to do is answer our reader survey, and you'll be in the case to win one of 11 separate bundles, ranging from fashion to movie tickets to Deliveroo vouchers and, most importantly, games.
Check out the full list below:
- PRIZE 1: A $300 voucher for online fashion retailer The Iconic
- PRIZE 2: A $350 Amazon Echo prize pack (includes Echo Dot, Echo Studio, Amazon Echo)
- PRIZE 3: A $250 voucher for Platypus Shoes so you can shop the latest from Nike, adidas, Vans and more
- PRIZE 4: A $500 voucher for Italian footwear brand Superga
- PRIZE 5: 1 of 7 gaming packs from Five Star Games
- PRIZE 6: A $500 voucher for Byron Bay fashion label Spell & The Gypsy Collective
- PRIZE 7: A $300 Deliveroo voucher
- PRIZE 8: 1 of 5 Amazon Prime double lounge passes to the Bondi season of the American Express Openair Cinemas, valued at $84 per couple (includes a beanbag, popcorn, glass of Giesen wine or non-alcoholic beverage and wait service to your seat)
- PRIZE 9: 1 x VIP double pass to the RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $620 per couple (includes a private meet and greet with the queens before the show, customised VIP Galaxy Pass and preferred seating)
- PRIZE 10: 1 x GA double pass to the RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $220 per couple
- PRIZE 11: 1x Turtle Beach Ultimate Gamer Pack - 1x Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless surround sound PC/PS4 headset, 1x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, 1x Turtle Beach bean bag, 1x K-Mart voucher for bean bag beans - valued at $294.95
Each of the Five Star gaming packs are different too, so here's what you could be in a shot of winning:
1x Five Star PS4 Family Fun Pack including:
- Ghostbusters Remastered
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Gang Beasts
3x Five Star Baldur’s Gate Packs (one ea. on Switch, Xbox, PS4):
- Baldurs Gate Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale and Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition
2x Five Star World Building Packs (one ea. PS4, Xbox):
- Farming Simulator 19
- Astroneer
- My Time at Portia
1x Five Star SEGA Pack:
- SEGA Mega Drive Mini
- Sonic Forces (PS4)
Click here to enter the competition.
Check out the terms and conditions here.
The Mega Drive Mini Is A Console Worthy Of The Sega Name
The SEGA Mega Drive Mini isn't the first time a mini SEGA console has gone on the market, but it's the first one that's worth your money.
I don’t want to be that guy... but your terms and conditions say in point 11 that the winner isn’t random (and you also have 2 point 11’s)
Actuallly totally wanted to point it out!
Actually, there's not "a little catch", there's quite a big one, and it's misleading to imply that the only thing you need to do is "take our short survey ... to be in the running to win a next-level prize".
In fact, this is one of those stupid '50 words or less' style response competitions in which "chance plays no part in determining the winner" and where "all entries will be judged individually on their merits based on the Judging Criteria", specifically "originality, creativity, humour and entertainment level".
So... I have to come up with something witty and amusing to win, which I most certainly am not at all inspired to do at the moment, and particularly not for a tiny chance of winning something, so... no thanks, but I think I'll sit this one out.
Yep it’s not a good competition format if they want to maximize their survey responses but meh their call..
Making it a game of skill is just to get around having to obtain permits in every state that requires one to run a game of chance (considered a lottery).
I'm sure even if you write something lousy your chance of winning will be just as good.
Yeah, the 25/50 words or less is a requirement mandated by state liquor/gambling authorities. You have to take out a paid permit and jump through a whole other bunch of hoops otherwise, because it's then determined as "a game of chance" and you're treated like you're running online pokies.
Thanks for saving my time.