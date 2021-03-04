See Games Differently

Answer Our Quick Reader Survey For The Chance To Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher!

1

Kotaku Australia

Published 13 mins ago: March 5, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:cars
Answer Our Quick Reader Survey For The Chance To Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher!
Image: Forza Horizon 4
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Hello again! If you’ve got a few minutes to help us out with something, we’d love to know more about how you’re handling things on the road.

This survey specifically is all about cars: how you feel about them, what you love to drive, and what you wish you could drive if given the chance. Do you own a car? Would you like to own a car, but can’t? And how has your relationship with cars changed over time?

In exchange for your time, there’s a chance you can walk away with a juicy $500 Uber Eats voucher. It’ll only take about five minutes to complete, and the information you provide will help us bring more great ideas and opportunities to fill Kotaku Australia with more of the Australian content you know and love.

So, tell us more about you and your car! You can fill out our survey here, and you’ll go into the running to win a $500 Uber Eats Voucher.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “How many demerit points, if any, have you currently lost?This question is required. *”

    Just so you guys know, you don’t lose demerit points, you obtain them.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.