Your Winter 2020 Anime Guide

It’s winter. Time to stay inside, get comfy, and watch anime. But which shows strike your fancy?

Yes, the winter anime season is already underway! I’m sure you’ve started watching shows, but in case you haven’t, here is Kotaku’s annual guide.

A3! Season Spring & Summer

Studio: P.A.WORKS × Studio 3Hz

Genre: Drama, Music

Premiere Date: January 13

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former stage actress does her best to resurrect a theatre troupe.

ARP Backstage Pass

Studio: Dynamo Pictures

Genre: Idol, Music, School

Premiere Date: January 13

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Augmented reality idols live their best idol lives in a new anime.

Asteroid in Love

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Romance, Slice of Life, School

Premiere Date: January 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl joins the geoscience club and, with her friends, learns about rocks, the stars, and life.

BanG Dream! 3rd Season

Studio: Passione

Genre: Idol, Music

Premiere Date: January 23

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the third season of music anime BanG Dream!

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defence.

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a VRMMO, this anime’s heroine maxes out all her defence, getting new skills in the process.

Breakers

Studio: Albacrow, Directions

Genre: Sports, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Para-athletes do their best in sports ranging from wheelchair basketball to track and field.

The Case Files of Jeweller Richard

Studio: Shuka

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student gets a job at a jewellery shop run by a foreigner.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Psychic, School, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the third season about psychic kids but this time the students are competing in a school sports festival.

Darwin’s Game

Studio: Nexus

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy gets more than he bargained for when he starts playing a mobile game that he can’t seem to quit.

A Destructive God Sits Next to Me

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Comedy, School

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy sits next to an eye-patch wearing classmate who has all sorts of wild fantasies.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Studio: Egg Firm | J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Psychic, School

Premiere Date: December 30, 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Kusuo and his psychic friends are back for more mind-bending fun.

Drifting Dragons

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A crew of dragon hunters take to the sky, hoping to find their prey.

Dolls Frontline - Soothing Story

Studio: Big Fire Bird Animation

Genre: Comedy, Short-Form

Premiere Date: December 27

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest anime based on the Dolls Frontline tactile mobile game.

Dorohedoro

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: After transformed by a sorcerer, a reptilian-headed guy sets out to find his lost memories and old face.

Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: School, Sports

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Haikyuu, an anime about volleyball.

Hakumei no Tsubasa: Pokémon

Studio: Studio Colorido

Genre: Pokémon

Premiere Date: January 15

Where to Watch: YouTube Originals

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a spin-off anime set in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Hatena Illusion

Studio: Children’s Playground Entertainment

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated for the daughter of a magician when a new apprentice moves in.

Healin’ Good PreCure

Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Magical Girl

Premiere Date: February 2

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This the latest Pretty Cure magical girl anime.

Heya Camp (Room Camp)

Studio: C-Station

Genre: Comedy, Short Form

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-form anime indoor version of the popular camping anime Laid-Back Camp.

ID: Invaded

Studio: Naz

Genre: Action, Crime, Psychological, Sci-Fi, Suspense

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A detective lands in prison and ends up helping the police take over other people’s identities.

If My Favourite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die

Studio: Eight Bit

Genre: Drama, Music

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An idol otaku cheers her heart out for her favourite popstar.

Infinite Dendrogram

Studio: Naz

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student’s life changes after he finally buys a cutting-edge VRMMO.

In/Spectre

Studio: Brain’s Base

Genre: Adventure, Romance, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl who was kidnapped by yokai enters into a relationship with a university student who is anything by typical.

Interspecies Reviewers

Studio: Passione

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An elf and a human visit various brothels to see which humanoid species they like best.

Isekai Quartet 2

Studio: Studio Pu Yukai

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about fantasy characters attending school.

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Studio: Science Saru

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Friends try to make their dreams of creating anime a reality.

Kotodama Shoujo the Animation: Microphone Soul Spinners

Studio: Toei Zukun Lab

Genre: Music, School

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: YouTube Originals

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls do their best to win a rap battle and snag the top prize: milk from a legendary cow.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story

Studio: Shaft

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A magical girl doesn’t remember what her wish was when she became a magical girl, but she does remember she’s supposed to fight witches.

Nekopara

Studio: Felix Film

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man opens his own patisserie staffed with catgirls.

Number 24

Studio: PRA

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Hunky anime boys take off their shirts, change their clothes, and tackle each other in this rugby anime.

Obsolete

Studio: Buemon

Genre: Mecha, Military

Premiere Date: Dec. 3

Where to Watch: YouTube Originals

What It’s About in One Sentence: Featuring 8-foot tall mecha, this anime is from the creator of Psycho-Pass.

Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga

Studio: St.Signpost

Genre: Comedy, Historical

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Famed Japanese warlords are reborn as dogs.

Overflow

Studio: Studio Hokiboshi

Genre: Ecchi

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A brother, his sister, and a friend all take a bath together.

Pet

Studio: Geno Studio

Genre: Drama, Psychological, Thriller

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: People are able to enter the minds of others, but with considerable risk.

Plunderer

Studio: Geektoys

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a future in which people are graded and scored, a woman means a mysterious man with a suspiciously low number.

Rebirth

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Card game Rebirth for You is getting a short-form anime.

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It

Studio: Zero-G

Genre: Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two grad students try to prove their love with science.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack!

Studio: Studio Gokumi

Genre: Comedy, School

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: At Seton Academy, a human schoolboy has humanoid animal classmates.

Show by Rock!! Mashumairesh!!

Studio: Kinema Citrus

Genre: Music

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Catgirls, dog girls, and fox girls rock out in this anime based on the Show by Rock!! rhythm video game.

Smile Down the Runway

Studio: Ezo’la

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Too short to be a runway model in Paris, a schoolgirl befriends a classmate with a knack for making clothes.

Somali and the Forest Spirit

Studio: Satelight, Hornets

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world were humans are persecuted, a little girl makes a new friend.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young wizard’s life changes when his friend turns into a dragon.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Studio: Lerche

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl visited a haunted bathroom stall occupied by Hanako-kun.

22/7

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Music, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl’s life changes when she becomes an idol and joins a pop group.

Uchitama!? Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?

Studio: Mappa and Lapin Track

Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Dogs and cats are personified as anime boys and girls.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2

Studio: Saetta, Creators in Pack, Levels

Genre: Comedy, School

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of a Tokyo high-school student who moves to Nagoya.

Yokai Watch Jam: Yokai Gakuen Y ~ N tono Sogu ~

Studio: OLM

Genre: Comedy, School, Supernatural

Premiere Date: December 27

Where to Watch: Currently Not Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Students at an elite school use supernatural powers to deal with campus issues.