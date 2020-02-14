The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

A Failed Pitch For A Disney Game Called Project Goliath

Image: Youtube (DidYouKnowGaming)

Around the same time Epic Mickey was being promoted, a group of developers had an idea for another Disney-friendly game. Called Project Goliath, the game would have featured a large gorilla that served as a protector of children.

The game is outlined in the latest episode of Unseen64, a series on YouTube that covers retro games and projects. The latest feature covers Project Goliath, a 3D platformer inspired by Ratchet & Clank and Jak and Daxter.

The idea was that Project Goliath would be pitched to Junction Point, which was responsible for developing the Epic Mickey games. With development on Epic Mickey about to wrap up, a bunch of students were given the opportunity to develop a proposal to take to the studio for the potential to be greenlit.

The dual abilities of the two characters, Tarik and Ky, is something that's come into vogue a lot more over the last few years. Nonetheless, it's an interesting look into the very early stages of development - before development even begins, really - and all the things that can go wrong.

This story has been retimed following Disney's pitch asking developers to be more creative with their catalog.

Disney Is Pitching Developers To Make More Licensed Games

After everything that happened with Disney Infinity and The House of Mouse's relationship with games in the past, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Disney were happy to remain a step removed from the video game industry. As it turns out, Mickey Mouse wants to get back into gaming.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles