Classification Board Responds To Senator's Call To Ban Anime

Following claims from a crossbench senator that the Classification Board were "making decisions in isolation to criminal law", the Classification Board's director has responded, reminding the senator that the censor's duty is "not an assessment of the genre type" or whether anime "depicts 'real' people or animated characters".

The statement was effectively required after a speech in the upper house by Senator Stirling Griff, who earlier this week called for the "immediate review" of all Japanese anime movies in Australia, and the ban of certain titles like Sword Art Online: Extra Edition, Goblin Slayer, No Game No Life and others.

In a response to Senator Griff's remarks, Classification Board director Margaret Anderson wrote that the Board was "aware of concerns about the classification" of certain anime, as well as "comic books featuring manga style drawing not being classified by the board".

Anderson's statement indicates that the Board is supportive of including manga under Australian classification law. "The Board is aware that a campaign has been launched about the sale of Japanese manga and anime in Australia and that in the context of the Government’s Review of Classification Regulation this issue has been raised," the statement reads.

Regarding the classification of series like Eromanga Sensei, Anderson noted that the Board classifies films according to the film guidelines, and that there are no separate guidelines for the classification of anime. "The Film Guidelines require an assessment of impact of six classifiable elements (themes, violence, sex, coarse language, drug use and nudity); not an assessment of the genre type or whether the film depicts ‘real’ people or animated characters," Anderson's statement says.

