Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Darksiders Genesis In Australia

Darksiders Genesis, the Diablo-style Darksiders spin-off starring War and Strife is out on Friday. Here's the best prices you can get on the game.
Darksiders Genesis is a top-down action adventure where players traverse hell itself to bring down angels, demons and even Lucifer himself. It takes place before the original Darksiders trilogy, and explores the early days of the apocalyptic Horsemen.
Unlike the other Darksiders games, it also features a co-op mode so you can take down the hordes of hell with a mate.
You don't need to have played the rest of the Darksiders franchise to understand what's going on in Darksiders Genesis, with the game being more of a spin-off from the main franchise.
Darksiders Genesis Physical Prices
- JB Hi-Fi: $49 (PS4 | XBO | NS | PC)
- Amazon: $39.95 (PC), $49 (PS4 | XBO | NS)
- EB Games: $59.95 (PS4 | XBO | NS)
- Mighty Ape: $59 (PS4 | XBO | NS), $69 (PC)
- ozgameshop: $51.99 (NS)
- The Gamesmen: $59.95 (PS4 | XBO | NS)
- Target: $59 (PS4 | XBO | NS)
Darksiders Genesis Digital Prices
- Fanatical: $39.33 (PC)
- GOG: $42.39 (PC)
- Steam: $49.95 (PC)
- Green Man Gaming: $49.95 (PC)
- Nintendo eShop: $54.95 (NS)
- PlayStation Store: $54.95 (PS4)
- Microsoft Store: $53.95 (XBO)
Let Chaos reign!
Didnt this come out in December? Swore I saw people on twitch playing it then. Also recall seeing it on the high seas then.
