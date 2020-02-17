Here's Fallout 4 In Dreams

This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

If someone ever asks you to explain what exactly the Dreams experience is like, at least now you can say it's the game where someone remade Fallout 4 in it.

Obviously, it's not a full remake of the game, although the amount of detail in there is super impressive already. There's a work-in-progress free roam mode with 6 quests, weapon handling, some wonderfully appropriate music, and enough blocky details to really remind you of Boston.

The Pip-Boy is recreated beautifully, and even the weapon handling seems pretty functional. There's no advanced recoil and no V.A.T.S. system, but it's hard not to be impressed by Fallout 4: Dreams Edition (WIP) so far.

It's actually insane how much detail creator Robo_Killer_v2 included. It's easily one of the best creations to date, and should be fascinating to watch as it gets developed further and further. Whatever the limit is for a single upload in Dreams, Fallout 4 will certainly test it.

Comments

  • phil1311 @phil1311

    Does anyone else get the annoying as shit video autoplaying in the middle of the article?

    2
    • Luke @luke

      Yes, if you can use an ad blocker and blacklist "brightcove"

      I'm not sure if the developers read the articles but if you do heed this... this is the sort of shit that pushes people onto ad blockers.

      0
  • stormo @stormo

    I wonder what the copyright status of a recreation of another game in Dreams is, given that Sony claims ownership of anything created in the program?

    1

