Here's Fallout 4 In Dreams

If someone ever asks you to explain what exactly the Dreams experience is like, at least now you can say it's the game where someone remade Fallout 4 in it.

Obviously, it's not a full remake of the game, although the amount of detail in there is super impressive already. There's a work-in-progress free roam mode with 6 quests, weapon handling, some wonderfully appropriate music, and enough blocky details to really remind you of Boston.

The Pip-Boy is recreated beautifully, and even the weapon handling seems pretty functional. There's no advanced recoil and no V.A.T.S. system, but it's hard not to be impressed by Fallout 4: Dreams Edition (WIP) so far.

It's actually insane how much detail creator Robo_Killer_v2 included. It's easily one of the best creations to date, and should be fascinating to watch as it gets developed further and further. Whatever the limit is for a single upload in Dreams, Fallout 4 will certainly test it.