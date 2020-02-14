Aussie Mic Makers RODE Are Targeting Gamers Now

If you're into streaming or podcasting, and or need some gear to get started, there's plenty of options out there. Most of them, however, aren't Australian made - which is why it's nice to see local firm RODE finally target gamers with a super competitive mic.
The new offering is called the NT-USB, a tiny rectangular-looking mic that attaches magnetically into a 360-degree swing mount. It's a directional cardioid mic, which is ideal for podcasting, streaming or interviews, and comes with an in-built pop filter so you don't have to buy an extra accessory.
The whole unit is pretty small, and comes with a USB-C plug and 3.5mm jack for monitoring on the back, plus a gain nob on the front. The whole unit can be detached from the desk stand if you want to plug it into a mic arm.
What's handy here is that the whole mic retails for $149 - it's a lot more expensive at traditional retailers, so get them from the same place you'd buy PC gear - which makes the NT-USB cheaper than the Blue Yeti that's been floating around for years. (It's also way cheaper than the Blue Yeti X, which is selling for $289 at the time of writing.)
I've got a Yeti X and the NT-USB Mini, and I'll have a writeup on them both next week. It's a good time to stream some video games! More details about the NT-USB Mini can be found on the official website.
