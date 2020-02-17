This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Sonic The Hedgehog Had The Best U.S. Opening Of Any Video Game Movie Ever

Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. (Image: Paramount)

It used to be conventional wisdom that video game movies were not a way to walk the path to success. Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, and a whole pile of bizarre failed ‘90s game adaptations tell the tale of a film niche that was better left alone. But that may be changing, and Sonic the Hedgehog might be the harbinger.

As reported by Deadline, Sonic the Hedgehog opened this week at approximately $US68 ($101) million dollars in the United States, making it the highest-grossing video game movie ever released, edging out Detective Pikachu, which opened at $US54.3 ($81) million. Internationally, Detective Pikachu and, surprisingly, Warcraft did a little better, but it’s still coming in at around $US100 ($149) million. Which, for a movie that reportedly cost about $US95 ($142) million to make, is a great start.

What this means, undoubtedly, is more movies like Sonic and Detective Pikachu, that adapt video game characters in ways that are legitimately faithful to their source material while also being broadly crowd-pleasing popcorn flicks. It’s a formula that seems to work. And that, folks, might be the secret to a successful video game adaptation: making a movie that doesn’t absolutely suck.

Well, that and working your digital effects artists into the ground. Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now.

Here’s something I didn’t expect to see, new gameplay footage of StarCraft Ghost. The third-person shooter had a rocky and well-known development history before being officially cancelled by Blizzard, something confirmed back in 2014. Now an early Xbox build seems to have leaked out and popped up online.
The Division 2 Deal Is Even Cheaper In Australia Now

Ubisoft started selling The Division 2 for $US4 last week, but there was a catch: you needed a VPN and a fake US address, because the deal was only available on the US uPlay store. Thankfully, that deal is finally available on the Australian store for even cheaper.

