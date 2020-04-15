Sonic The Hedgehog Is Available Online Now

Image: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog's film debut just escaped the coronavirus-induced cinema shutdown in Australia, but it wasn't screening for long before sessions ended. If you missed out on seeing it in cinemas, there's good news — Sonic the Hedgehog is available online in Australia.

If you've not seen it yet, Sonic the Hedgehog is an absolute delight and a rarity in video game movies — it's funny, well-plotted and supremely enjoyable. Ben Schwartz is delightful as Sonic and James Marsden plays a fantastic clueless sidekick — but the real scene-stealer is Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, who hams up the role in expectedly cooky fashion.

In short: it's a great, fun movie and you should check it out even if you've lost faith in video game adaptations.

You can now purchase Sonic the Hedgehog digitally from a variety of platforms in Australia including iTunes/Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel, Google Play, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store and the Telstra TV Box Office.

