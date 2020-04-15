A Very Silly Flowchart For Picking Your Next D&D Race

What We Remake

The Moment When Final Fantasy 7 Remake Truly Comes Alive

Sonic The Hedgehog Is Available Online Now

Image: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog's film debut just escaped the coronavirus-induced cinema shutdown in Australia, but it wasn't screening for long before sessions ended. If you missed out on seeing it in cinemas, there's good news — Sonic the Hedgehog is available online in Australia.

If you've not seen it yet, Sonic the Hedgehog is an absolute delight and a rarity in video game movies — it's funny, well-plotted and supremely enjoyable. Ben Schwartz is delightful as Sonic and James Marsden plays a fantastic clueless sidekick — but the real scene-stealer is Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, who hams up the role in expectedly cooky fashion.

In short: it's a great, fun movie and you should check it out even if you've lost faith in video game adaptations.

You can now purchase Sonic the Hedgehog digitally from a variety of platforms in Australia including iTunes/Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel, Google Play, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store and the Telstra TV Box Office.

The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

When I left the theatre after a private screening of Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the organisers walked up to me with a question. Would the movie please hardcore fans? I took a moment to think. It didn’t matter, I said, shrugging. It wasn’t a movie for them; it was a movie made for kids. A movie with a sappy friendship plot, a silly cartoon animal, and Jim Carrey. Will hardcore fans love Sonic the Hedgehog? I don’t care. Kids will, and that’s the point.

Read more

Is It Just Me, Or Did The Sonic Movie Make Dr. Robotnik Hot

Listen, I don't like it either. This week, the new look Sonic the Hedgehog design was revealed alongside the movie's latest trailer. While Sonic has been given an adorable facelift, what hasn't changed is my unavoidable and deeply embarrassing attraction to the Jim Carrey version of Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature tag-nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.
free games social-distancing tips

Games You Can Play For Free While Stuck At Home

By now, you’ve hopefully hopped on the social distancing train. As so many experts have suggested, it’s one of the best tactics for slowing the spread of covid-19. One possible side effect of social distancing is that you might find yourself with an uncontrollable urge to play a lot of video games. Thing is, playing a ton of new games can run up a huge tab. Sixty bucks for a new title here, sixty bucks for an annual online service there—it adds up, quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles