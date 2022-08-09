Sonic 3 Gets A Release Date, Freeing My Emo Hedgehog As A Xmas Treat

I will run so fast to the movies to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that Sonic himself will see me and pass out from just how fast I was going.

The first Sonic movie? Fantastic. The second Sonic movie? Incredible. The THIRD Sonic movie?! I believe in my heart that with the power of our favourite little emo boy Shadow, it will be a masterpiece. This is, of course, all my personal opinion. However, my subjective opinion on the Sonic also just so happens to be very objectively correct.

The last we heard of the third Sonic movie was very shortly before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas. Does anyone else think it was weird that Australia got the second Sonic movie before the US did? Or is it just me? Not important, just something strange to think about.

Anyway, Paramount confirmed in February that the third Sonic movie was in production, as well as a standalone TV series about Knuckles with Idris Elba returning to voice him. And then… nothing else. That makes sense. What else are you supposed to report from there?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s freakin’ release date, baby!

Announced today on the official Sonic movie Twitter account, the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be released in cinemas on December 20th, 2024.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

Sure, it’s a while to wait. Just over two years until Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, it does seem to be a pattern now that we’ll be getting a new Sonic the Hedgehog movie every two years. The first in 2020, the second in 2022, and now the third in 2024.

And if we continue with the pattern, the third movie will hopefully go even harder than the last one. Sonic the Hedgehog was a great start, and I felt like Sonic 2 really built on what they established in the first movie and made it feel more like a Sonic story than before.

While we already know that Shadow the Hedgehog will be zooming into the third film, I’m personally hoping they’ll say, “Fuck it!” and throw in Amy as well. Maybe even Big the Cat. I love Big the Cat.