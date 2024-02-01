One Of The Best Sonic Games Is About To Get Even Better

2011’s Sonic Generations is widely considered to be one of the best 3D Sonic the Hedgehog games. It’s a “greatest hits” game in which Sonic meets his younger self and they both go through some of the highlights of different games. But now, that game is about to get infinitely better, because a remaster is coming and giving Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic’s angsty rival who’s set to star in the third live-action film this year, the same treatment.

The first trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations premiered at Sony’s State of Play showcase today, and it starts off showing some of the original levels from the 2011 game. But midway through, Shadow shows up and steals the show. The trailer shows new levels based on Shadow’s appearances in Sonic Adventure 2 and his solo game Shadow the Hedgehog. It doesn’t look like the Shadow level will bring back the guns he used in the 2005 game, but it does confirm Black Doom, the main antagonist who plays a major part in Shadow’s backstory, will make an appearance.

Check out the full trailer below:

Sega

Given that Shadow is about to be a starring player in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, it makes sense that Sega would be leaning hard into him for a video game. The movie is set to premiere on December 20, but fans won’t have to wait that long to play through these reimagined levels. Sonic X Shadow Generations will launch this spring in Australia.

Shadow hasn’t been a playable pillar in a mainline Sonic game for a while. He’s made some appearances in spin-offs or through DLC in games like Sonic Forces, but he was a major playable character in the series in the early 2000s after he debuted in Sonic Adventure 2. Bring him back more often, Sega. He’s the best character in the franchise, actually.