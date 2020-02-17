Community Review: Sonic The Hedgehog

This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

Walking back from brunch on the weekend, I was talking to a friend who'd seen the Sonic movie recently. They were disappointed: not because the Sonic movie was bad, but because it wasn't bad enough.

I get where they're coming from. They're the type of person who enjoyed seeing the pre-patched version of Cats, and was actively excited for the original, horrifying teeth of Sonic before the re-design. There's plenty of people who enjoy movies like that, but Sonic didn't fall into that category. As Heather found, the movie was ... really just fine.

Also, Jim Carrey is kind of hot now, so we all have to deal with that.

The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

When I left the theatre after a private screening of Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the organisers walked up to me with a question. Would the movie please hardcore fans? I took a moment to think. It didn’t matter, I said, shrugging. It wasn’t a movie for them; it was a movie made for kids. A movie with a sappy friendship plot, a silly cartoon animal, and Jim Carrey. Will hardcore fans love Sonic the Hedgehog? I don’t care. Kids will, and that’s the point.

I'm looking forward to seeing it this week or next, ideally with a good drink and some cheese (Palace Cinemas's cheeseboard is way better for splitting between two than most movie food). I enjoy a movie every now and again that's just a visual feast. Not everything needs to be high concept, although I do like the idea of Sonic exploring his loneliness.

For those who saw it over the weekend, how'd you find the film? And what would you want to see from a sequel, which Paramount has very obviously got designs on?

  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    How ironic that of all game series to finally have a successful movie, it’s the one that has been at best languishing in mediocrity since the 90s.

    I would like to see the film, I’ve heard it’s better than Detective Pikachu, which I would also like to see.

    0

